Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 18 of 2022

A Palestinian child looks on as adults perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, 02 May 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the three days festival marking the end of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in the Islamic calendar. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Maverick Life Editors
06 May 2022
0

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A Palestinian child joins adults in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
A Palestinian child joins adults in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Undated handout photo made available on 02 May 2022 of Britain’s Princess Charlotte with cocker spaniel Orla taken this week by her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk, Briatin. Princess Charlotte turned seven on 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE
A woman stands with a dog after arriving from the Russian-occupied area in South Ukraine to the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A man welcomes Anna and her son Svyatoslav who were evacuated from Mariupol at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
People hug each other after arriving on a bus on which people were evacuated from the steel plant Azovstal, Mariupol city and the surrounding areas, at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Valentyna (75) reacts after arriving from Mariupol to the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A family waits in a car after arriving from Melitopol to the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
=An injured woman walks after arriving on a bus which brought evacuated people from the steel plant Azovstal, Mariupol city and the surrounding areas, at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A dog looks out from a car window covered with plastic after arriving from Mariupol to the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A Ukrainian activist attends a rally on Independence Square in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 03 May 2022. Activists gathered to call on world leaders to help organize a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians and soldiers from the besieged city of Mariupol to neutral countries.  EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A woman touches a piano as she inspects the damage inside a classroom after shelling at Kharkiv National Kotlyarevsky University of Arts in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
An installation exploring early-nineteenth century American fashion inspired by British style curated by film director Autumn de Wilde as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s exhibit ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ in New York, New York, USA, 02 May 2022. The exhibit, which is the second installment of a two-part exhibition dedicated to the history of fashion in the United States, is mainly made up of various scenes staged in existing period rooms in the American Wing at the museum curated by notable US film directors. The exhibit runs from 07 May until 05 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A scene curated by film director Martin Scorsese featuring work by fashion designer Charles Dash in a room designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s exhibit ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ in New York, New York, USA, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A scene curated by film director Tom Ford related to the 1973 ‘Battle of Versailles’ fashion show as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s exhibit ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ in New York, New York, USA, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A dress worn by Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of President Abraham Lincoln, displayed as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s exhibit ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ in New York, New York, USA, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Star Wars fans parade at the street during the Star Wars day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, 04 May 2022. Star Wars Day is celebrated every 04 May by many fans in different parts of the world. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Star Wars fans use umbrellas to shelter from rain at the street during the Star Wars day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, 04 May 2022. Star Wars Day is celebrated every 04 May by many fans in different parts of the world. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Guests attend a meditation class as Headspace collaborates with Lucasfilm to master sleep, stress and focus with STAR WARS™ mindfulness content on May 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Headspace)
A group of F/A-18 jets fly overhead the global premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on the USS Midway in San Diego, California, USA, 04 May 2022. The movie is set to release in US theaters 27 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Russian aircrafts fly over the Kremlin during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2022. The Victory parade will take place on the Red Square on 09 May to commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union’s Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
People watch Russian heavy weapons at Tverskaya street during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2022. Victory Day is held annually on 09 May and marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A young couple kisses in front of Russian heavy weapons at Tverskaya street, during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Maria Ressa (R) and Dmitry Muratov (L) listen to a speech during the ceremony of the Kofi Annan Courage in Cartooning Award, in Geneva, Switzerland, 03 May 2022. Editorial cartoonists Gabor Papai and Vladimir Kazanevsky have received the Kofi Annan Courage in Cartooning Award. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
The Fearless Girl statue is seen draped in the flag of Ukraine in front of the New York Stock Exchange on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Spanish bullfighter Tomas Rulfo reacts during a bullfight at the Feria de Abril bullfight festivities at Real Maestranza Bullring in Sevilla, Spain, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted