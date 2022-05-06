The Skhaftin bus visited the Bontebok Primary School in Swellendam, Western Cape on day five of their nationwide road trip. (Photo: Julia Evans)

“This is where it starts – these kids,” says Johan van Niekerk, the manager of solid waste and environment for the Swellendam municipality, while sitting in the spectator stands at Bontebok Primary School.

Van Niekerk was visiting the school to meet the Skhaftin Bus – a mobile, plastics-free grocery store – that had stopped there on route from Johannesburg to Cape Town, aiming to spread awareness about sustainable shopping among communities along the way.

“We change their mind that waste is money, waste is a resource – and in a generation or two, we’ve solved the problem.”

Van Niekerk is in charge of the Swellendam municipality’s five dumpsites, promoting recycling, waste minimisation and composting.

He believes to reduce our environmental impact, we must separate organics and monetise waste.

Organics are our biggest issue

“Without a doubt the most important thing we need to focus on in terms of looking after our environment is organics,” says Van Niekerk.

“Organics make up a majority of any landfill in South Africa. They do the most harm because they create the bad gases and organics are very easy to divert.”

Van Niekerk explains that organics include garden refuse, kitchen scraps, and other food waste.

“It’s the stuff that ferments in a landfill and creates greenhouse gases that [is] killing the environment.

“And that can easily be diverted – it’s compost material waiting to happen.”

Food rotting in a landfill is a lot different from making compost.

“When you make compost, it goes through a biological process where the bad stuff is converted into compost.

“And if you just let it rot, then it basically ferments and creates gases.”

The municipality’s initiative encourages communities to compost food waste, which helps local people grow vegetables that they sell back to their community. They’re also setting up food gardens.

The main community garden in Swellendam feeds 50 families.

Monetising waste

“You can attack it from many angles,” explains Van Niekerk.

“You can try and increase everybody’s ethics about why we should be doing this. Or you can just monetise waste. And that’s my option.”

The municipality wants to open a buyback centre, which will allow locals to cash in their recyclables for food tokens.

“People need to realise that clean, dry plastics are money; it’s not waste. You can sell that stuff for money. And if people create businesses around this, there’s money to be made. It doesn’t have to go to the landfill.”

“If you look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, the lower part of the pyramid doesn’t really care about doing the right thing all the time because they’ve got more important things to think about. So money is more important there. So we are monetising waste.”

The recycler makes money. But below them is a chain of people making money by collecting and selling to the main recycler, who transports recycling to Cape Town.

Since Van Niekerk started working for the municipality a year ago, Swellendam started recycling. Before him there wasn’t a solid waste manager and few people took their plastic for recycling.

Now, the municipality is working with a private recycling company to do door-to-door pick ups in certain zones. Within a year, they want to cover the entire Swellendam area.

Van Niekerk says about 800 tonnes of water goes to landfills a month, about 30 to 50 tonnes of plastic is taken out, and about the 250 or 300 tonnes of organics are separated.

Refuse is collected everywhere, including informal settlements, and the municipality provides the plastic bags.

“When I started, our black bags cost the municipality R600,000 a year, and now with all the recycling that’s happening, it’s R1,7 million a year to pay for the clear bags to give to people to start recycling.”

They do it because, “everybody deserves the basic services”.

“You have to figure out the long-term sustainable solution for your town,” he says.

“The social impacts and the evolution of social dynamics are long term [outcomes]. That’s the important thing.”

It’s up to individual households to separate general waste and recyclables, but awareness about it isn’t there yet.

“We are busy with a few campaigns to increase awareness around [recycling]. But no, it’s not easy,” he says.

Swellendam’s population of 47,000 is dispersed over a large area.

What goes around comes around

Van Niekerk was previously a lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, as the programme leader for industrial design.

“I was in charge of the department that designed and made products. So it’s kind of my karma now to move on to taking care of those products that are designed. So I’ve got a couple of 100 products in production. And I’ve seen one or two of my products at the site.”

“I’m now completing my own personal circle… and taking care of what I’ve taught hundreds of students to do.”

System change not individual change

Van Niekerk says reducing our reliance on plastics “comes about not through people changing their minds and doing the right thing. I mean, that’s great, but it’s a huge minority that will eventually do that. That has to come out through bylaws and law changes and political push”. DM/OBP