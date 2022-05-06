“Our pandemic prevention-and-control strategy is determined by the party’s nature and principles,” the seven-member committee said, according to CCTV. “Our policy can stand the test of history, and our measures are scientific and effective.”

The Standing Committee’s comments came after White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci saidChina’s virus lockdowns were unlikely to be successful in the long term. At home, too, some have begun to question whether the need to contain the virus justified the impact of lockdowns and resulting supply chain disruptions, after the nation’s economic activity contracted sharply in April.

One of the best known defenders of China’s policies, former Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, published and then soon deleted a WeChat post earlier Thursday suggesting that the economic costs of containing the virus shouldn’t exceed the public-health benefits. The national government should “either make low-cost containment work or tell the truth to the entire Chinese society” if the virus situation worsens in the capital, Hu said.

Xi can afford little internal dissent as he prepares for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle later this year, when he’s expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term. The statement didn’t mention the need to balance economic growth, which has been a key source of Communist Party legitimacy for more than four decades, suggesting Xi is staking his authority on a Covid policy he’s trumpeted as evidence of how China’s model of governance is superior to Western democracy.

‘Xi cannot afford to lose’

The Standing Committee statement shows Xi is seeking to fend opposition to the policy because nobody can challenge the party’s decisions, said Deng Yuwen, a former editor of a Communist Party newspaper. The Shanghai chaos reinforced Xi’s belief in Covid Zero because a high death toll would be blamed on the party, he added.

“No matter how much disunity from within, they still have to listen to Xi,” Deng said. “Covid prevention has become a fight that Xi cannot afford to lose.”

The rhetoric weighed on mainland stocks Friday, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index falling as much as 2.2%, outpacing regional losses. Other reasons for the weakness included surging U.S. Treasury yields, the tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve and a selloff on Wall Street overnight.

In recent weeks, Chinese authorities have increasingly credited Xi with personally setting the tone for the nation’s Covid response, making any reversal riskier for the party. The Standing Committee’s statement was featured across the front page of all China’s major state-run newspapers Friday, while an editorial in a publication controlled by the party’s top disciplinary body linked the virus policy to a fundamental directive to safeguard Xi’s status as the party’s “core” leader.

Beijing posted 72 cases, up from 50 the day before, its 13th double-digit day. While the capital hasn’t been put under the full lockdown seen in recent weeks in Shanghai, restrictions have steadily advanced. Officials banned eating in restaurants, required negative test results to enter almost all public venues and encouraged residents in the eastern Chaoyang district, where the outbreak has concentrated, to work from home.

Meanwhile, Shanghai continues to struggle to achieve its goal of three consecutive days without new cases in the community, reporting 23 such infections Thursday. That’s even as overall cases citywide continue to fall to 4,269, compared with 4,651 a day earlier. Nationwide, China hasn’t reported a day without infections nationally since October.

China’s main strategy to minimize damage to its economy amid the rolling lockdowns is for companies and factories to operate in a “closed loop,” in which workers live and sleep on-site or in nearby accommodation that they’re shuttled to. This has helped Shanghai restart production at more than 70% of its industrial manufacturing facilities, while 90% of of 660 “key” industrial companies have resumed output, officials said this week.

Production problems

But it’s unclear how long the closed loops can be sustained, given the resources required to feed and house thousands of workers at a time. The system also requires that workers don’t come into contact with anyone outside the loop and cannot see family members. The majority of Japanese factories in Shanghai haven’t yet resumed operating despite the city’s assurances that production is getting back on track.

The latest Politburo Standing Committee statement didn’t include previously stated pledges to “reconcile” the virus strategy with growth and “maximize the effectiveness of Covid containment measures at the least cost, and minimize the impact of the pandemic on the economy,” analysts for Nomura Holdings Inc. led by Chief China Economist Ting Lu wrote in a note Friday. “Clearly the Chinese government will keep its dynamic ZCS, if not strengthen, for a while,” the said, referring to the “Zero-Covid strategy.”

The Standing Committee noted that China has a large elderly population with insufficient overall medical resources, as well as imbalances in regional development. Relaxing Covid controls would lead to large-scale infections, a surge in serious cases and deaths, damaging the economy and people’s health, it said.

‘Persistence is victory’

“Persistence is victory,” the body said. “Right now, Covid-control work is at a critical stage where we will retreat if we don’t keep going, like we are rowing a boat upstream.”

The statement shows that China won’t change course and that its fight against Covid is crucial in what leaders see as a greater battle against the West, said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

“Perhaps in the past, there was still some debate around the policy, but it is now very clear that it is non-debatable,“ he said. “The priority for Xi now is to get his third term smoothly.” BM