Newsdeck

Azov defenders stave off Russian attacks

Ukraine defenders fighting ‘bloody battles’ inside Mariupol steel works

epa09896966 A frame grab from an undated handout drone video first published by DPR militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky and made available by the Mariupol City Council shows smoke rising from the Azovstal steel plant during airstrikes in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, 18 April (issued 19 April 2022). The Russian Defence Ministry on 19 April 2022 issued a statement calling on the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol "to cease any hostilities and lay down their arms. All who lay down their weapons are guaranteed the preservation of life." The city council on 18 April 2022 via their official Telegram channel said that at least 1,000 civilians are sheltering in the underground shelters of the metallurgical plant, and that heavy bombs were dropped on the Azovstal plant by Russian forces. EPA-EFE/MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
By Reuters
05 May 2022
0

May 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces inside Mariupol's Azovstal steel works were fighting "difficult bloody battles" against Russian troops for a second day on Wednesday, the commander of the far-right Azov regiment said.

“I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy … the situation is extremely difficult,” commander Denis Prokopenko said in a brief video message released on Telegram.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted