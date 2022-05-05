Covid-19

COVID-19

Spain’s tourist arrivals jump 8-fold in March, edge toward pre-Covid levels

A marching music band performs as thousands of people attend the inaugural event of the carnival in Tolosa, Basque Country, northern Spain, 24 February 2022. The Tolosa Carnival is the first mass festival held in the Basque Country since the lifting of restrictions during the COVID-19 disease pandemic. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta
By Reuters
05 May 2022
0

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Spain received 4 million tourists in March, more than eight times as many as in the same month last year, after most pandemic-related restrictions were lifted, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) showed on Thursday.

Foreign tourists spent 5.07 billion euros ($5.37 billion) while on holiday in the country in March, up from a mere 544 million euros a year earlier, the data showed.

“Spain closes this first quarter with good data on arrivals and tourist spending, a trend that we hope will intensify in the summer period,” Tourist Minister Reyes Maroto said on her Twitter account.

“Excellent employment figures together with the air capacity recovery make us optimistic,” she added.

The number of tourists flocking to Spain in March was still 1.6 million short of the number who arrived in March 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount spent back then was 6.03 billion euros.

International travel restrictions related to COVID-19 brought Spain’s economically vital tourism sector to its knees in 2020. Tourism accounted for 12% of Spain’s economy before the pandemic.

The industry began a gradual recovery in 2021, pausing briefly when the rapid spread of the Omicron variant led to a temporary new round of travel restrictions.

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, Editing by Inti Landauro and Jamie Freed)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted