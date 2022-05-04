“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet.
Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Tesla TSLA.O chief Musk has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month. After adding the company to his cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.
Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price. Read full story
Earlier this week at the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk also said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique. Read full story
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Rhea Binoy and Mrinmay Dey; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)
