Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West

A Romanian woman passes by a printed mesh depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, part of a anti-war art exhibition in the King's Square, located near the Russian Federation's embassy compound, in Bucharest, Romania, where it was launched on 29 April 2022. 'Special Artistic Operation' is the name of the street art exhibition with works by Ukrainian and Romanian artists near the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
By Reuters
03 May 2022
May 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the "unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organisations", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The document does not provide any details of which individuals or entities may be affected by the measures.

According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned.

The decree also prohibits transactions with foreign individuals and companies hit by Russia’s retaliatory sanctions, and permits Russian counterparties not to fulfill obligations towards them.

Under the decree, the Russian government has 10 days to compile lists of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned, as well as to define “additional criteria” for a number of transactions that could be subject to restrictions.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

