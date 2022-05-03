Maverick Life

2022 Sony World Photography Awards: Travel and Street Photography

"Cleanse and Care". A group of elephants relax, and lie down in a murky river as locals bathe alongside them, which creates a cloud effect in the murky water. The animals, part of a circus, are cleaned twice a week in the shallow waters of the Karatoa stream in Bangladesh. © Sujon Adikary, Bangladesh, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
03 May 2022
Now in its 15th year, the Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards in the Travel and Street Photography categories.

Honey collector in Bangladesh.
“The Honey Collector”. The honey collectors collect in winter. They place the bees’ nests near the mustard field as they can produce more honey that way. We often see this kind of scene in the Bangladesh countryside. © Utsab Ahamed Akash, Bangladesh, Winner, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
At a university stadium, a worker is laying a banner for the opening ceremony in two days. He leans over to watch the newly finished stadium.
“Ceremony”. At a university stadium, a worker is laying a banner for the opening ceremony in two days. He leans over to watch the newly finished stadium. © Shun Wang, China, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Pasubio's mountain in Italy.
“Human Nature”. Pasubio’s mountain in Italy. A notable First World War site. © Alessandro Accordini, Italy, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Passover preparations in Jerusalem, in March 2021.
Passover preparations in Jerusalem, in March 2021. © Assaf Sharon, Israel, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Magical world of rugs in Al Seef Souk, Dubai
“Magic Rugs; The Place”. I was always fascinated by rugs: new, old and antique. I saw this magical world of rugs in Al Seef Souk, Dubai, and was instantly drawn to capture it. © Ashok Gidwani, India, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A thermal spa located in Escaldes-Engordany, Andorra
“Refraction”. I took this while sitting on the bank of a playground close to Caldea (a thermal spa located in Escaldes-Engordany, Andorra). The lady is looking at the river passing between the playground and the swimming pool.The picture has not been retouched – the man’s head does not accompany his body due to refraction. © Beatrice Collado Orive, Spain, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
One of the most wild canyons on the island of Madeira.
“Canyon Views”. One of the most wild canyons on the island of Madeira. © Claudia Magnani, Italy, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A group of women dance against the blue Barcelona sky on a sunny Sunday morning, after the end of lockdown.
“Dancing in the Blue”. A group of women dance against the blue Barcelona sky on a sunny Sunday morning, after the end of lockdown. © Davide Bonaldo, Italy, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A balloon festival in Varanasi, India
“Balloon Festival”. A balloon festival was organised for three days in Varanasi, India, during Dev Deepawali in November 2021. The ghats of Varanasi and the balloons during the sunrise were mesmerising to watch. The vivid colours of hot air balloons in the air is a novel sight for the people. The hot air balloons passing through the dim blue sky add vigour to the festival. © Darshan Ganapathy, India, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Two women hug as Argentina's Congress decided to legalise abortion.
Love as Argentina’s Congress decided to legalise abortion. © Elias Sarquis, Argentina, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Wind generated energy on a Greek island.
“Sustainable Energy”.
Wind generated energy on a Greek island. © Eduard Gutescu, Romania, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Hot air balloons in Cappadocia, Turkey
“Fairy Chimneys”. I took this photo in Cappadocia, Turkey. It was the last week of June in 2021. © Emre Çakmak, Turkey, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A boy runs in Havana, Cuba
“Havana Running Away”. This is the third picture of thousands taken over a month-long trip to Havana, Cuba, with my 35mm – and it is my favourite! There is something happening here, some kind of tension: this car looks like it is drifting in the middle of the street, and this kid looks like he is running away from something. © Etienne Souchon, France, Winner, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Boats on Lago di Braies
“Lago di Braies”. This was taken on Lago di Braies, while exploring the Dolomites among brothers; waking up before dawn and going to bed after twilight, to enjoy the most beautiful light of the day! © François Philippe, France, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A farmer collecting bundled Bang grass (Lepironia articulata) and crossing the water field.
This farmer was collecting bundled Bang grass (Lepironia articulata) and crossing the water field. Bang grass is the material used to produce straws – replacing plastic ones, to protect our environment. Most of the land in this area is alum, so that people cannot plant any crop plants besides Bang grass. This picture was taken in Dec 2021 in Long An province, with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone. © Huu Binh Nguyen, Vietnam, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Terraced fields in Sàng Ma Sáo.
“Terraced Fields in the Water Season”. The beauty of the terraced fields in the water season is majestic and impressive. This was taken on 15 May, at the Sàng Ma Sáo. © Hong Nguyen, Vietnam, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A candid street moment taken from the Barbican Centre in London.
“The Zone”. A candid street moment taken from the Barbican Centre in London. The fact that this was taken during the second national lockdown complimented the fact that she was alone practising her basketball skills amongst the cold brutalist architecture this place has to offer, adding a sense of scale and isolation. But in turn, also hope. © Jonathan White, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Daily life of the rural population in Corrientes, Argentina.
“Corrientes – Felipe Yofre”. Daily life of the rural population in Corrientes, Argentina. Seeing the scene, I did not hesitate to stop the car and ask if I could capture it. © Juan Cruz Olivieri, Argentina, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Esplanade du Trocadero, Paris
“Indifference To The Draped Lady”. Captured in Esplanade du Trocadero, Paris, in 2021. © Ludovic Le Guyader, France, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Temple fair activities in Taiwan
“The Eight Generals”. In Taiwan there were hundreds of temple fair activities in a year, before Covid-19. Generally, these activities include religious carnivals and parades. Some of them have a Ba Jia Jiang (The Eight Generals) – this group is a moving show on the street. I took this photo when I was walking around looking for something interesting to capture in Taipei before the lockdown in June 2021. © Li Ting, Taiwan, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Sheep grazing in a field.
“Air Sheep”. I was wandering near an airfield when I noticed this almost surreal image of sheep grazing in the field. The wind was mild. © Ioan Maga, Romania, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Sunrise meets the sunset in the Arctic Circle
“Where The Sunrise Meets the Sunset”. It was minus 20 degrees at the Arctic Hideaway, on an island one hour from Bodø, Norway, inside the Arctic Circle. We were supposed to go to Paris in December, but due to new lockdown restrictions, we canceled – and I’m glad we did! This is where the sunrise meets the sunset. The sun doesn’t fully rise, so we only have this beautiful light for a couple of hours before total darkness. © Marcus Ek, Norway, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Houses in Kurdistan
“Tangi Sar”. Taken in Kurdistan. © Milad Nalbandiyan, Iran, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A man transports his work baskets on the back seat of his bicycle accompanied by his sharply defined shadow.
“On The Go”. A man transports his work baskets on the back seat of his bicycle accompanied by his sharply defined shadow. This picture was taken from an attic near the Guadalmedina river in Málaga, Spain. © Miguel Angel Mínguez Corella, Spain, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A girl playing soccer
My girl is entertaining herself while her brother is training in the next field. © Nina TBerg, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A young woman in an umbrella workshop, making a traditional Burmese parasol in Mandalay, Myanmar
“Colourful Life”. A young woman in an umbrella workshop, making a traditional Burmese parasol in Mandalay, Myanmar – handmade using bamboo and cotton. © Saravut Whanset, Thailand, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Fazel Yeganeh, a 70-year-old man from the village of Dolatabad in Sabzevar, collects empty bags of flour and chemical fertiliser every day for his livelihood.
“The Old Man Collecting the Bag”. Fazel Yeganeh, a 70-year-old man from the village of Dolatabad in Sabzevar, collects empty bags of flour and chemical fertiliser every day for his livelihood. He delivers them to the shopkeepers of the Sabzevar industrial district for a small fee. © Seyed Ali, Iran, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
