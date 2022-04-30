Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 17 of 2022

Children's shoes and symbolic traces of blood are placed on the pavement, as part of a anti-war art exhibition in the King's Square, located near the Russian Federation's embassy compound, in Bucharest, Romania, where it was launched on 29 April 2022. 'Special Artistic Operation' is the name of the street art exhibition with works by Ukrainian and Romanian artists near the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
By Maverick Life Editors
30 Apr 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Municipal workers dismantle the Monument of Friendship in Kyiv (Kiev) Ukraine, 26 April 2022. The Monument of Friendship between the Russian and Ukrainian nations was opened in 1982, on the 60th anniversary of the founding of the USSR. On April 25, Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismantling of the monument. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
Two men move ahead from the ‘Friendship of Peoples’ monument during its demolition on April 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced in a social media post that the 8-meter high statue of men holding a star-shaped emblem that says “Friendship of Peoples” and “USSR” would be removed from the city, and the metal arch overhead would be renamed. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
Municipal workers prepare to dismantle the Monument of Friendship in Kyiv (Kiev) Ukraine, 26 April 2022. The Monument of Friendship between the Russian and Ukrainian nations was opened in 1982, on the 60th anniversary of the founding of the USSR. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
Local children play in a damaged Russian APC in Lukashivka village, Chernihiv region, 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
The photo of three-month-old Kira during the funeral ceremony for Kira, her mom Valeria and grandmother Lyudmila in the South Ukrainian city of Odesa, 27 April 2022. Eight people were killed including a three-month-old child and about 20 were wounded during the shelling of a residential building in Odesa on 23 April 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO
In this drone image, A grave digger prepares the ground for a funeral at a cemetery on April 21, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. The first several rows contain people killed during the Russian occupation of the area. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A girl looks out the window of her family’s car after arriving at an evacuation point for people fleeing Mariupol, Melitopol and the surrounding towns under Russian control on April 23, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A young refugee child from Eastern Ukraine grins as she walks on the arms of a group of traditionally-dressed local children as they play Ukrainian children’s games on April 29, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Children play with giant soap bubbles, in the city of Leopolis, Ukraine, 23 April 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
Robert Saller, an artist who works in the exhibition department, walks past some of the last remaining items in the empty galleries and hallways of the Potocki Palace, home of the Borys Voznytsky National Gallery, on April 29, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. The gallery has now moved nearly all of its items to a secret storage location with a small selection still in the process of being securely and safely transported. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Smoke rises after missiles landed at sunset on April 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said on his Telegram account that Russian strikes hit the lower floors of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The attack coincides with today’s visit to Kyiv by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen stand in front of the sunken control ship ‘Donbas’ of the Ukrainian Navy in the territory of the cargo seaport in Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. Mariupol is located on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, it is one of the largest commercial seaports in Ukraine. Almost 500 thousand people previously lived in the city. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A woman walks in front of an apartment block with a patriotic mural by Russian artist Ilya Demchinko in support of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, the town of Reutov, outside Moscow, Russia 25 April 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A Romanian woman passes by in front of a printed mesh depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, part of an anti-war art exhibition in the King’s Square, located near the Russian Federation’s embassy compound, in Bucharest, Romania, where it was launched on 29 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
An environmental activist with the group Extinction Rebellion DC scales the Wilson Building as part of an Earth Day rally against fossil fuels on April 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group is protesting Washington Gas’s use of methane and their planned expansion of gas infrastructure. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
British artist and sculptor Laura Ellen Bacon poses with her artwork at the ‘Abbaye De Maubuisson’ on April 28, 2022 in Saint-Ouen-l’Aumone, France. The exhibition “Chaque fibre de son être” (Every Fibre Of My Being ) will take place from May 2 to August 28, 2022. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A general view of the Dubai Skyline on April 28, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Muslim men and women across the world observe Ramadan, a month long celebration of self-purification and restraint. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Coptic Christians on their way to the Ascension Monastery to celebrate Sham el-Nessim on April 25, 2022 in Mallawi, Egypt. Egyptians of all faiths celebrate the Spring Festival known as Sham el-Nassim, though in 2022 the celebration coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.  (Photo by Roger Anis/Getty Images)
Coptic Christian families celebrate the Spring Festival known as Sham el-Nessim by the Nile banks on April 25, 2022 in Al Barsha village, a village that is inhabited mostly with Christians, Egypt. (Photo by Roger Anis/Getty Images)
ANC supporters show shoes covered in mud during the launch of Letsema Campaign on April 24, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The campaign aims to renew the ANC’s social contract with voters, getting party members and local volunteers to address challenges in their communities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
Fishermen and environment activists onboard a flotilla of boats sailed to the shores of Batangas bay to mark Earth Day and to protest the construction of an addition to the existing five liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal in the area of the Verde Island Passage, on April 22, 2022 in Batangas, Luzon, Philippines. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
Bodybuilders compete in the Open Heavyweight division during the IFBB Pro Qualifier and Pro Show at the Plenary, on April 23, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
France’s centrist incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron acknowledge voters in front of the Eiffel Tower after giving a speech after beating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen for a second five-year term as president with 58,8% votes on April 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Not pictured) at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A Member of Imperio de Casa Verde perform during the parade of Sao Paulo Carnival 2022 at Anhembi Sambodrome on April 23, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sao Paulo’s two-night iconic carnival returns after a two-year suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images)
Models getting ready backstage for the NEW TALENT SEARCH 2022 show at the South African Fashion Week (Spring/Summer 2022 Collections) at Mall Of Africa on April 28, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) DM/ ML
