Covid-19

COVID-19

Omicron sub-variants likely cause of SA’s Covid-19 fifth wave: Here’s all the latest information

Health workers take a swab from with a community member on 25 April 2020 in Alexandra, South Africa. (Photo: Dino Lloyd)
By Alet Law
29 Apr 2022
0

Coronavirus infections continue to increase in South Africa, with Gauteng still accounting for most of the new infections in the country, followed by KwaZulu-Natal. 

A winter wave of Covid-19 had been predicted for May in South Africa and experts say they believe Omicron sub-variants are responsible for the current spike in cases.

Coronavirus infections continue to increase, with Gauteng still accounting for most of the new infections in the country, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

Now, the race is on for them to understand how BA.4 and BA.5 are evading immunity due to prior infection and vaccination.

In case you missed it, we’ve rounded up our week’s coverage of the latest Covid-19 news, Omicron sub-variants and how health regulations might change for you here.

Here are some of the highlights:

South Africa’s Covid-19 positivity rate slightly down, but still thousands of new cases

Race on to study new mutations as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 likely cause of 5,000 new SA Covid cases overnight

High Court will rule next week if SA’s Covid-19 health regulations can stand

Subscribe to our Covid-19 newsletter to make sure you don’t miss any of the latest information.

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted