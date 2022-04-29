Health workers take a swab from with a community member on 25 April 2020 in Alexandra, South Africa. (Photo: Dino Lloyd)

A winter wave of Covid-19 had been predicted for May in South Africa and experts say they believe Omicron sub-variants are responsible for the current spike in cases.

Coronavirus infections continue to increase, with Gauteng still accounting for most of the new infections in the country, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

Now, the race is on for them to understand how BA.4 and BA.5 are evading immunity due to prior infection and vaccination.

In case you missed it, we’ve rounded up our week’s coverage of the latest Covid-19 news, Omicron sub-variants and how health regulations might change for you here.

Here are some of the highlights:

