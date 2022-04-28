The Central African Republic, which has gold and diamond reserves, is one of the world’s poorest nations. Years of violent conflict and a political crisis in the lead up to presidential elections in December 2020 have had a severe impact on the economy and damaged relations with its international partners, leading to delays in the distribution of aid and some partners suspending budget support.
About 11% of the landlocked nation’s 5 million population have internet access, according to DataReportal, an online data portal.
The use of Bitcoin was primarily appealing to nations that lacked the ability to control their money supply and obtain international loans backed in their own currencies, said Bronwyn Ruth Williams, future finance specialist at Flux Trends in Johannesburg.
The technology required to use the cryptocurrency was also simpler and cheaper than a number of mainstream financial solutions, its adoption could be encouraged though incentives such as offering free Bitcoins to all those opening up government wallets, and it was likely to be well received, she said.
Read more: Cryptocurrency Regulator Proposed by Central African Republic
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet