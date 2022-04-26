Business Maverick

Musk Is the ‘Singular Solution I Trust’ for Twitter, Dorsey Says

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., listens during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021. The biggest Bitcoin event in the world brings a sold-out crowd of 12,000 attendees and thousands more to Miami for a two-day conference.
By Bloomberg
26 Apr 2022
Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey said that the only solution he trusts for the platform is world’s richest man Elon Musk, after the Tesla Inc. chief reached a deal to buy the social media company for roughly $44 billion.

Dorsey, who took the company public in 2013, said Twitter has been “owned” by Wall Street and that taking it private was the “correct” first step. He holds a 2.36% stake in the firm, according to Bloomberg data.

“Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret,” Dorsey wrote in a thread. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” he said.

