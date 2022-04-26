Maverick Life

2022 Sony World Photography Awards: Architecture and Object

"Detachment". This is the third out of four explosions, carried out over four days, demolishing the Provincial Agricultural Consortium’s silo in Cagliari, Italy. Built in the seventies, it was used to store wheat. For many years, its appearance on the skyline has been the subject of debate. Now that it’s gone, I and many others miss what we believed to be a landmark of Cagliari’s harbour. © Giulio Casti, Italy, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
26 Apr 2022
Now in its 15th year, the Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards in the Architecture and Object categories.

Play-building
“Play-building”. © Zeynep Demirhan, Turkey, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
The Mondala Pass is 5,363 metres above sea level, and is the only way to the Kula Kangri mountain.
“Passersby”. The Mondala Pass is 5,363 metres above sea level, and is the only way to the Kula Kangri mountain. Many pass by here every day, but few people stay for a long time. In December, the temperature dropped to -20°C. I climbed to an altitude of about 5,500 metres to find this angle. © Yang Shu, China, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Still life photography of things thrown away (aka trash), that might be useful for someone else - or could, hopefully, become art.
“Segundo Uso (Second Use) II”. Still life photography of things thrown away (aka trash), that might be useful for someone else – or could, hopefully, become art. © Leonardo Reyes-González, Mexico, Winner, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A parking lot in Mönchengladbach, Germany.
“Car Park I”. You can discover artworks in everyday life, like here in a parking lot in Mönchengladbach, Germany. © Klaus Lenzen, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
In an industrial district in Hong Kong, surrounded by a mix of old and new developments, this shot was taken to highlight a contrasting co-existence: a new skyscraper’s stylishly designed front entrance and an old industrial complex with myriads of air conditioners, pipes and wires mounted on its wall. The shadow and light accentuated the overall monochromic effect of the city’s architecture
“Old Meets New”. In an industrial district in Hong Kong, surrounded by a mix of old and new developments, this shot was taken to highlight a contrasting co-existence: a new skyscraper’s stylishly designed front entrance and an old industrial complex with myriads of air conditioners, pipes and wires mounted on its wall. The shadow and light accentuated the overall monochromic effect of the city’s architecture
Copyright: © Anthony Chan, Hong Kong, Winner, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A stairway, in Spain.
“Looking Up”. A stairway, in Spain. © Günter Kleber, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
This image was taken at the Antinori vineyards in San Casciano val di Pesa, near Florence, in May.
“Light and Shade”. This image was taken at the Antinori vineyards in San Casciano val di Pesa, near Florence, in May. © Francesca Sciambarruto, Italy, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A new staircase at the Museum Küppersmühle in Duisburg, Germany, designed by architects Herzog & de Meuron"
“Staircase”. A new staircase at the Museum Küppersmühle in Duisburg, Germany, designed by architects Herzog & de Meuron”
© Gerhard Hucke, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
This photo shows lamps in a hotel staircase.
“Hotel Lamps”. This photo shows lamps in a hotel staircase. My intention was to reduce them to the maximum, to create an abstract image. © Holger Bücker, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Roses in Light
“Roses in Light”. I took this in extreme darkness, with just two small red and blue night lamps as light sources.
Copyright: © Jonas Strandberg, Sweden, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
There is a lot of amazing architecture in Chongqing, for geographical reasons.
“Turbo”. There is a lot of amazing architecture in Chongqing, for geographical reasons. © Junming Chen, China, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
The sun sets on the main railway station in Częstochowa, Poland.
“Main Railway Station in Częstochowa”. The sun sets on the main railway station in Częstochowa, Poland. © Klaudia Chwastek, Poland, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Hanoi FPT Corporation's building reflected on the street, on a rainy night.
“FPT Tower”. Hanoi FPT Corporation’s building reflected on the street, on a rainy night. © Khanh Le Viet, Vietnam, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Wrapped hay bales, as seen in the western part of Germany.
“Behind”. Wrapped hay bales, as seen in the western part of Germany. © Klaus Lenzen, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
I was staying in a village for a few days to look after a cat while my friends were away. The days were very quiet: filled with reading, tea and chocolate.
“English Afternoon”. I was staying in a village for a few days to look after a cat while my friends were away. The days were very quiet: filled with reading, tea and chocolate. © Marina Tsaregorodtseva, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A still life made with an artificial light source – an incongruous combination.
“Fish table”. A still life made with an artificial light source – an incongruous combination. © Maryia Sapego, Belarus, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A sprig of lilac from the garden, with reflections.
“Lilac Sprig”. A sprig of lilac from the garden, with reflections. © Martin Rawle, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Everything has a shadow, even a small flower.
“There Is a Shadow”. Everything has a shadow, even a small flower. © Maryia Sapego, Belarus, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Ripening pear.
“Le Lectier”. I am a fruit farmer. I grew these pears on my farm. I cut the branch with the fruit and let it ripen in that state. By the time the fruit is ripe, the branches and leaves have dried up and are dying. Even if the branches and leaves are not watered and die, the fruit ripens and gives life to the next. © Masumi Shiohara, Japan, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
The new National Heart Centre Singapore building.
The new National Heart Centre Singapore building. Took this image from my hospital ward window when I was admitted. The vertical bands and the orange pallete colours make this building stands out. A reflection of an eco modernism structure and a testament of an advance healthcare system. © Muhammad Najib Bin Abdul Rahman, Singapore, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
The Three Graces, located at Liverpool Pier Head, shot from the Albert Dock using the fantastic zoom lens on the Pixel 6 Pro.
“The Three Graces”. The Three Graces, located at Liverpool Pier Head, shot from the Albert Dock using the fantastic zoom lens on the Pixel 6 Pro. © Bryan Field, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Scarecrow in a field.
“Ironhead”. The scarecrow is not a recent invention. As far back as the first century BC, the poet Tibullus wrote about the use of a statue of Priapus, “placed in custody of the vegetable garden abundant with fruit so that with terrible scythe he chases away birds”. © Paolo Paccagnella, Italy, Shortlist, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Taken in front of a small highway church at a service area in Siegerland, in the middle of Germany.
“Small Highway Church”. Taken in front of a small highway church at a service area in Siegerland, in the middle of Germany, this photo is part of a small series. © Ute-Christa Scherhag, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
