Discussions between the billionaire Tesla Inc. chief executive officer and Twitter’s board about a takeover at $54.20 per share continued overnight into the early hours of Monday, the people said. Shares of Twitter jumped 3.9% to $50.84 as trading got underway in New York.

Twitter started warming up to a potential deal after Musk revealed a financing plan for the unsolicited bid that included backing from Morgan Stanley and other institutions. The situation is fluid, and talks could drag on longer or fall apart, the people said.

Representatives for Twitter and Musk didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the parties could reach an agreement as soon as this week, citing unidentified people.