“We will offer an electrified and a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future,” Reuss wrote. “In fact, we will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year.”
GM also showed a video of the electrified version of the car driving in snow.
The Detroit carmaker has been working on expanding the Corvette line, including a crossover SUV, according to people familiar with the matter, as it transitions to an all-electric future. But Reuss’s post was the first time GM has officially confirmed plans for an electrified Corvette model.
Read more: GM Looks to Expand Corvette Line With Electric Crossover SUV (1)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet