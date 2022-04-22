On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and other finance ministers and central bank governors walked out of a Group of 20 meeting, with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland posting a photo of those who took part on her Twitter account and saying “the world’s democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes.” Canada’s representative, along with officials from Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom, also walked out of the Friday meeting, the people said.
This week’s meeting was the first of the G-20 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began and was closely watched for signs of how the world’s leading international bodies are responding to Moscow’s aggression. The group, conceived in the 1990s to bring the biggest developed and emerging markets into a single forum to address key global challenges, failed this week to issue a joint communique following the meeting in Washington.
