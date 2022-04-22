Tron is going to pool its resources to create USDD, a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin, founder Justin Sun said on his blog Thursday. USDD will be pegged to TRX and is scheduled to be issued and enter circulation on Tron May 5, he said, adding that it will also be available on Ethereum and BNB Chain through the BTTC cross-chain protocol.

(1/3)#TRON DAO Reserve is officially founded! Blockchain now has grown into an open financial market & the time has come for a decentralized reserve. @trondao is taking a step further to found the #TRONDAOReserve, the blockchain industry’s first decentralized reserve. pic.twitter.com/UicJV0kF7g — TRON DAO Reserve (@trondaoreserve) April 21, 2022

Do Kwon, who has led a group buying up chunks of Bitcoin as reserves for the UST stablecoin, welcomed Tron’s move, saying on Twitter that “decentralized economies deserve decentralized money.” Both UST and Terra’s LUNA token have seen significant market-cap gains amid the move to establish the Bitcoin reserves.

Still, the move could be seen as risky. While Terra’s UST stablecoin now has an $18 billion market cap and its LUNA token is in the top 10 by market value, many algorithmic stablecoins have hit messy barriers. The likes of Neutrino, IRON and Basis have lost their dollar pegs, some in spectacular fashion, after price declines in the stabilizing token.