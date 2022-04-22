Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 16 of 2022

A Thai activist holds up a prop joint that says "smoke weed" during a pro marijuana rally on April 20, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. To celebrate World Cannabis Day Thai activists marched from Democracy Monument to Khaosan Road to promote the legalization of marijuana in Thailand for recreational use. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
22 Apr 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Thai activists take part in a pro-marijuana rally to celebrate World Cannabis Day on April 20, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
A man wearing a panda mask smokes from a joint as people gather in Washington Square Park to observe the marijuana ‘holiday’ 4/20 in New York, New York, USA, 20 April 2022. April 20th, or 4/20, has been widely embraced by many people in the US and around the world as a day of marijuana celebration. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A man smoke from a giant joint as people gather in Washington Square Park to observe the marijuana ‘holiday’ 4/20 in New York, New York, USA, 20 April 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
An Easter Bunny makes an appearance before the press briefing at the White House on April 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden and a performer dressed as the Easter Bunny during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 18, 2022. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki arrivers at the lectern as an Easter Bunny makes an appearance during the press briefing at the White House on April 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Show director Nick Smith, left, and horticulturalist Matthew Smith pose for the media as they move a giant garden gnome to a display on the eve of the opening day of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground on April 20, 2022 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Dog ‘Homer’ rides on a mini Volkswagen Beetle during the annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony, presided over by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, on April 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Angelenos brought dogs, cats, birds, goats, snakes and other animals to the event which is normally held the day before Easter.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An Elvis impersonator boards the Elvis Express at Central Station on April 21, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)
Elvis tribute artists at the Parkes Leagues club on April 22, 2022 in Parkes, Australia. The Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually over five days, usually timed to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birth date in January. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)
Women dance during auditions to become a Radio City Rockette at Radio City Music Hall on April 18, 2022 in New York City. Julie Branam, director and choreographer of the Christmas Spectacular Radio City Rockettes, and dance captain Danelle Morgan, oversaw auditions for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes or to receive an offer to attend the dance company’s invite-only conservatory program. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Revelers take part in a street troupe celebration on Olympic Boulevard during the Carnival in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Revelers take part in a street troupe celebration on Olympic Boulevard during the Carnival in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Sebastian Murphy of Viagra Boys performs onstage at the Sonora Tent during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
People participate in the Easter Bonnet Parade along 5th Ave. in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 17, 2022 in the borough of Manhattan in New York City.  (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
People participate in the Easter Bonnet Parade along 5th Ave. in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 17, 2022 in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. The Easter Bonnet Parade is an annual festival dating from the 1870s that has been on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but was celebrated with a large crowd this year. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
REIGATE, ENGLAND – MARCH 14: In this image released on April 20,2022, Prue Leith launches the 2022 B&Q Gardener of the Year competition, celebrating gardens great and small across the United Kingdom in Reigate, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for B&Q)
The installation of Monira Al Qadiri of Senegal is displayed at the 59th International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy, 20 April 2022 (issued 21 April 2022). The international contemporary art exhibition ‘La Biennale di Venezia’ runs from 23 April to 27 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
Visitors in the Egyptian pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy, 21 April 2022. The international contemporary art exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, runs from 23 April to 27 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
Visitors in the Brazilian pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy, 21 April 2022. The international contemporary art exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, runs from 23 April to 27 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
A handout photo shows French-Swiss artist Saype from the Beyond Walls project on 19 April 2022 on a floating barge in Venice, Italy (issued 21 April 2022). Extending over an area of 8 by 30 meters this fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
‘Piazza Ukraine,’ an installation by the curators of the Ukrainian Pavilion, Borys Filonenko, Lizaveta German, and Maria Lanko, under construction for the 59th International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy, 19 April 2022.  EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
Debris lies in a war-damaged apartment on April 19, 2022 in Makariv, Ukraine. Local residents said the building was attacked by Russian tanks during the invasion in early March. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
In this drone image, People walk outside a destroyed home on April 18, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. The Kyiv suburb was heavily damaged in fighting between invading Russian forces and Ukrainian troops weeks before. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A civilian takes part in an exercise as she receives combat technique training from a Czech military instructor, using wooden assault rifles outside a former gym on April 21, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Valentyna Nechyporenko, 77, weeps at the gravesite of her son Ruslan Nechyporenko, 47 during his funeral on April 18, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. His body was found in Bucha after Russian soldiers withdrew weeks before, one of at least 700 murdered civilians found in towns around Kiev, according to authorities. The slayings launched investigations for possible war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces during the occupation. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A baby looks out the window of a van after a convoy of vehicles arrived at an evacuation point, carrying people from Mariupol, Melitopol and surrounding towns under Russian control on April 21, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A woman from Mariupol looks out the window of a bus after a convoy of vehicles arrived at an evacuation point, carrying people from Mariupol, Melitopol and surrounding towns under Russian control on on April 21, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) DM/ ML
