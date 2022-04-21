By James Pearson

The cybersecurity agencies of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – which together form the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance – said the war could expose organisations everywhere to cyber crime.

“This activity may occur as a response to the unprecedented economic costs imposed on Russia as well as materiel support provided by the United States and U.S. allies and partners,” the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement on its website.

In March, CISA said there was “evolving intelligence” that Russia was exploring options for potential cyberattacks. Read full story

Last week, it said advanced hackers have shown they can take control of an array of devices that help run power stations and manufacturing plants, although that alert did not name Russia, which routinely denies it carries out cyberattacks. Read full story

Wednesday’s statement also warned of the potential for cybercrime groups which have pledged to support the Russian government to carry out digital extortion attacks against Western targets.

“These Russian-aligned cybercrime groups have threatened to conduct cyber operations in retaliation for perceived cyber offensives against the Russian government or the Russian people,” the statement said.