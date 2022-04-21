His new book, My Station Street Kitchen, is a reflection of his kitchen and the dinners that he hosts there.

Mynhardt’s love of food incorporates his life experiences, from his childhood on a farm in the Eastern Free State to his travels around the world and throughout South Africa.

These two recipes, excerpted from the book, are the perfect accompaniment for a lazy, decadent weekend get-together.

***

Deboned & Stuffed Lamb Rib With Dates, Almonds & Apricots

Frikkie has perfected the art of rolling lamb ribs and has done it for many weddings and functions where this dish has featured. It is easy to prepare and deliciously juicy. Once cooked in the oven it is a great idea to finish the meat on a fire over medium heat coals for extra smokiness. It’s great for summer or winter – simply serve with either lighter or heavier side dishes – and perfect for entertaining and feeding a large group.

Serves: 4–6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 2–3 hours

Passive time: 4 hours or overnight

Oven temperature: 150°C

Butter and olive oil for frying

2 onions, peeled, halved and sliced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

125ml chopped dates

125ml chopped almonds

125ml chopped dried Turkish apricots

20ml chopped fresh rosemary

20ml chopped fresh thyme

250ml panko bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 large (1kg+) deboned lamb rib

Kitchen twine

2 litres prepared chicken or lamb stock

750ml white wine

Sprigs of fresh rosemary and thyme

Heat some butter and olive oil in a frying pan and fry the onions and garlic until soft and lightly browned. Leave to cool. Mix the onions, dates, almonds, apricots, herbs and breadcrumbs together, then season to taste.

Place the lamb rib on a chopping board and spread the stuffing down the middle. Roll the lamb lengthways into a log shape and tie with kitchen twine so that the stuffing stays inside.

Preheat the oven. Scatter the rosemary and thyme in a deep ovenproof dish and place the lamb on top. Pour in the stock and wine and cover with foil. Roast for 2–3 hours or until the lamb is soft.

Pour the sauce into a saucepan and allow to reduce until thickened.

Leave the lamb to cool, then refrigerate overnight.

Before serving, slice the lamb into discs and place on a greased baking tray (or in the dish it was roasted in). Reheat the lamb in the oven and the sauce on the stove top until bubbling, and serve.

Notes and tips

For a smoky flavour, heat the whole rolled lamb rib on the braai.

Use other nuts or dried fruit and feel free to experiment.

***

Italian Dark Chocolate Cake

The original recipe for this cake came from The River Cafe Cookbook, authored by Rose Grey and Ruth Rodgers, with whom I fell in love multiple times over the past years. They described it as an Italian Christmas treat that appeared once a year. My kitchen never seems to be without some version of this cake. It is rich and ultra delicious; just one sliver of this decadent cake is necessary to hit the sweet spot.

Serves: 10–12

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Oven temperature: 100°C

5 eggs

250ml castor sugar

125ml castor sugar mixed with a splash of water in a saucepan

225g butter, cubed

400g 70% dark chocolate

Preheat the oven and grease a 24cm cake tin.

Place the eggs and 250ml castor sugar in a stand mixer with a whisk attachment and beat until pale and thick.

Place the saucepan with the 125ml castor sugar over a low heat until it melts, then cook until small bubbles form and it turns to syrup.

Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a double boiler. Add the sugar-syrup to the chocolate and mix through.

While the stand mixer with the eggs is mixing slowly, add the chocolate mixture and beat until well mixed. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin. Place on a dishcloth in an ovenproof dish and fill the dish halfway with water. Bake for 1 hour, remove from the oven dish and leave to cool.

Refrigerate for 2 hours before slicing.

Notes and tips

This cake is delicious with a dollop of double-thick crème fraîche.

Garnish and serve with seasonal fresh fruit like figs and cherries.

The cake will keep for up to two weeks if tightly sealed and stored in the fridge. DM/ ML

My Station Street Kitchen by Mynhardt Joubert is published by Penguin Random House SA (R380). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.