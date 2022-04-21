Management workers line up to be tested for Covid-19 at a residential community currently under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 19 April 2022. The city reported over 3.000 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on 19 April and more than 17.000 local asymptomatic infections, according to the Shanghai Health Commission. The initial four-day lockdown enforced on 01 April is still underway in Shanghai, with the majority of residential buildings still locked and most delivery services blocked off, leading people to struggle with isolations, hunger and lack of medical care for non-Covid related diseases. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The deaths were up from seven a day earlier.

The Chinese financial hub reported 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 16,407 a day earlier.

Symptomatic cases stood at 2,634, up from 2,494 a day earlier.

There were 441 new cases outside quarantined areas on Wednesday, up from 390 a day earlier but down from 550 on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Wang Jing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)