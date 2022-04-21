Covid-19

Belgian Queen Mathilde tests positive for Covid-19

Queen Mathilde of Belgium greets the MuCH Ensemble and the soloists of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel ahead the yearly Christmas Concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, 21 December 2021. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE REYNAERTS / POOL
By Reuters
21 Apr 2022
AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Belgium's Queen Mathilde tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the Royal Palace said on Wednesday.

“The Queen is feeling well and is following her doctor’s recommendations,” it said.

She is almost asymptomatic, the Royal Palace added.

Mathilde, 49, who has been Queen of Belgium since 2013, has cancelled all her public events for the rest of this week.

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Belgium rose last month when the country removed almost all of its Covid-19 restrictions. However, the number seems to be declining again.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

