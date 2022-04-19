Newsdeck

Ukraine crisis

Lithuania bans using letter ‘Z’ as show of support for Russia’s war in Ukraine

A Russian serviceman guards during food distribution organised by Russian army and militias of self-proclaimed LPR in village Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 27 March 2022. Chairman of the Government of the LPR Sergey Kozlov reported that as of March 22, the retreating Kyiv (Kiev) security forces had blown up 22 bridges, but the Republic would restore them. Russia will assist in the restoration and construction of infrastructure in the Republic. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. The letter Z has been used by Russian forces as an identifying sign on their vehicles in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
By Reuters
19 Apr 2022
0

VILNIUS, April 19 (Reuters) - Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday voted to ban public displays of the letter "Z", the black and orange ribbon of St George, and other symbols seen as expressing support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are prominently marked with the letter “Z”, and it has started appearing on social media and on clothing elsewhere in support of the war.

Meanwhile the ribbon of St George, first introduced as an honour by Catherine the Great, has gained significance in the Russian-speaking world since separatists in eastern Ukraine adopted it as a symbol of their support for Russia in 2014.

To an earlier ban on public displays of Soviet and Nazi symbols, parliament added a provision for “the symbols of totalitarian or authoritarian regimes used in the past or currently use to promote military aggression, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed or perpetrated by them.”

Lawmakers also approved that fines for breaching the ban should be raised to 900 euros ($827) for persons and up to 1,500 euros for companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

The Lithuanian decision comes after similar bans in Latvia and Moldova. Germany was also considering such ban.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in March called for a universal ban of the political use of the letter “Z,” saying it signified “Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians.”

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in VilniusEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted