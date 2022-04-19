A Russian serviceman guards during food distribution organised by Russian army and militias of self-proclaimed LPR in village Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 27 March 2022. Chairman of the Government of the LPR Sergey Kozlov reported that as of March 22, the retreating Kyiv (Kiev) security forces had blown up 22 bridges, but the Republic would restore them. Russia will assist in the restoration and construction of infrastructure in the Republic. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. The letter Z has been used by Russian forces as an identifying sign on their vehicles in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are prominently marked with the letter “Z”, and it has started appearing on social media and on clothing elsewhere in support of the war.

Meanwhile the ribbon of St George, first introduced as an honour by Catherine the Great, has gained significance in the Russian-speaking world since separatists in eastern Ukraine adopted it as a symbol of their support for Russia in 2014.

To an earlier ban on public displays of Soviet and Nazi symbols, parliament added a provision for “the symbols of totalitarian or authoritarian regimes used in the past or currently use to promote military aggression, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed or perpetrated by them.”

Lawmakers also approved that fines for breaching the ban should be raised to 900 euros ($827) for persons and up to 1,500 euros for companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

The Lithuanian decision comes after similar bans in Latvia and Moldova. Germany was also considering such ban.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in March called for a universal ban of the political use of the letter “Z,” saying it signified “Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians.”

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in VilniusEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky)