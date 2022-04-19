At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon’s DNK5 depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, the NLRB said.
An election date and terms have yet to be agreed upon, and Amazon could dispute the validity of the petition.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
