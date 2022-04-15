Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 15 of 2022

A drone flies by the religious procession of the Divine Captive to mark Maundy Thursday in Madrid, Spain, 14 April 2022. Spanish Holy Week runs from 10 to 17 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado
By Maverick Life Editors
15 Apr 2022
0

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A Faithful participates in the traditional procession of Jesus of the Great Power, in Quito, Ecuador, 15 April 2022. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME
Honduran Catholics participate in the dramatization of the Holy Way of the Cross in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 15 April 2022. The Way of the Cross on Good Friday in Honduras was commemorated with the representation of the Calvary of Christ and the recreation of his steps in Jerusalem, following the path that led to his crucifixion, after two years of absence of faithful in Catholic churches due to the pandemic of covid-19. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR
A Filipino Catholic from a parish youth council portraying Jesus Christ performs in the ‘Senakulo,’ a depiction of events in the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ in observance of Good Friday of Lent at a residential village in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 15 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Christians hold crosses during the Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa, the Old city of Jerusalem, 15 April 2022. Israeli police is on super high alert as the Christians celebrate Holy Week, Muslims celebrate Ramadan and Jews celebrate Passover fall at the same time. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A Filipino Catholic devotee prays on a hill with giant statues of Christ as part of their observance of lent, on April 14, 2022 in San Miguel Bulacan, Philippines.  (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
Penitents of the ‘Hermandad de El Cachorro’ (lit. ‘Brotherhood of The Cub’) take part in a religious procession along Triana’s bridge to mark Good Friday in Seville, Spain, 15 April 2022. Spanish Holy Week runs from 10 to 17 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro
Hooded men participate in the centenary Fogareu procession during the early hours in the city of Goias, Brazil, 14 April 2022. With almost three centuries of tradition, the Fogareu procession marked the beginning of Holy Thursday in Brazil and relived the last days of Jesus Christ with forty hooded men, who represented the soldiers sent to arrest Jesus and bring him before the Roman authorities. EPA-EFE/Weimer Carvalho
A man is hooded among others participating in the centenary Fogareu procession during the early hours in the city of Goias, Brazil, 14 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Weimer Carvalho
Archbishop of Braga, D. Jose Cordeiro (C), attends the washing feet ceremony, where twelve people representing the twelve Apostles were present in the Cathedral of Braga, Portugal, 14 April 2022. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO
Nuns take part in the procession of the Holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem, 14 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Dancers wait to be called to the stage during the opening day of the World Irish Dancing Championships at the Waterfront Hall on April 10, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The championships are taking place for the first time in two years due to Covid-19 restrictions with Belfast hosting the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships. More than 3,500 competitors from across the globe expected to take part in the week-long competition. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Indigenous people participate in the act ‘A Queda do Ceu’ at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 April 2022. During the act, indigenous leaders, politicians and artists will speak out against the bills that are part of the anti-indigenous agenda of the Federal Government. One bill is PL 191/2020, which authorizes the exploitation of indigenous lands, including places where isolated and recently contacted peoples live, was urgently processed in Congress. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
Indigenous people participate in the act ‘A Queda do Ceu’ at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
Indigenous people participate in the act ‘A Queda do Ceu’ at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 April 2022.  EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
A man covers the eyes of a Ukrainian woman painted in blood colors as they take part in a silent protest against the mass killing of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine on April 09, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
Ukrainians hang symbolic blue and yellow eggs at an installation called ‘A life corridor’ in the downtown of the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 15 April 2022, to pay respect to Ukrainians who died during the Russian invasion. The painted eggs are the symbol of life, incoming Easter, and memory for people who couldn’t to went the Green corridors for evacuation because they so often were shelled by Russian troops. The form of installation was made like home roofs as millions of Ukrainians were obliged to leave their homes to save themselves from the war. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS
A cat walks past a damaged store in Makariv near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 14 April 2022. Some cities and villages had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from withdrawing Russian forces and now people try to restore normal life there.  EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Worker exhumes bodies from the mass grave near St. Andrew and All Saints Church in Bucha city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 13 April 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
An Airbus A350 type passenger plane passes in front of the Sun in Vizslas, Hungary, 13 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka
Troops from the Polish 18th Mechanised Division and the 82nd Airborne Division (USA) take part in tactical and fire training on April 8, 2022 in Nowa Deba, Poland. Tactical and fire training of U.S. and Poland’s military units at a Polish training ground for the interoperability of Polish and American troops and to harmonize Polish military units.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Passers-by run through clouds of tear gas as students demonstrate in rejection of the two final candidates in the French presidential election – incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on April 14, 2022, in Paris, France.  (Photo by Sam Tarling/Getty Images)
A cyclist pedals into heavy air pollution caused by a roadside garbage dump, in Bangalore, India, 13 April 2022. Bangalore air is currently 2.4 times above the WHO annual air quality guideline value. Indian city are struggling with heavily polluted air as air quality hit ‘severe levels,’ according to reports. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
A firefighter stands in smoke in the area with garages that were hit by the Russian artillery shelling, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, 14 April 2022. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city of 1.5 million people, which lies about 25 miles from the Russian border, and its area around have been heavily shelled by Russian forces, with many civilians killed, following the invasion on 24 February. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A protester holds up a placard of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London, Britain, 13 April 2022.  EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A completely destroyed road with flood debris near Durban, South Africa, 13 April 2022. At least 250 people have died as a result of heavy flooding in the Eastern Coastal area.  EPA-EFE/STR
Hyacinths bloom in a forest in Halle, near Brussels, Belgium, 14 April 2022. Halle’s woodlands are known for their huge fields with hyacinths which are in bloom from mid-April to early May every year. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Chinese pianist Lang Lang plays a showcase surrounded by the peaks of Eiger, Moench and Jungfrau and the Aletsch glacier on the Jungfraujoch, Switzerland, 14 April 2022. Lang Lang visited the Top of Europe during which he unveiled an ice statue in an ice cave. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted