Juul didn’t clearly state that its products contained nicotine and for more than 20 months, from August 2016 until April 2018, “unlawfully sold hundreds of thousands of vaping products to Washington consumers,” according to Washington’s lawsuit filed in 2020.

The company committed in the settlement to reforms including stopping all its advertising that appeals to youth and ending most social media promotion, according to the statement. Juul must also check Washington stores 25 times a month with secret shoppers to keep its products away from youth.

Juul said the terms of the settlement are consistent with its current practices and past agreements to combat underage use.

“This settlement is another step in our ongoing effort to reset our company and resolve issues from the past,” the company said in a statement. “We support the Washington State Attorney General’s plan to deploy resources to address underage use, such as future monitoring and enforcement.”

The company is facing similar suits by other states, including New York and California.