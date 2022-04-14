Thousands of families in KwaZulu-Natal are destitute. With the death toll already at just over 300, flood victims are not only mourning the loss of their loved ones, they are also faced with devastation to homes, roads and other infrastructure.

Various organisations are appealing for food, clothing and other donations to help flood victims.

Do your research

But before donating to any organisation, do your research. Check that it is registered by asking for the organisation’s non-profit, public benefit and SA Revenue Service clearance certificates.

You can also look at the organisation’s social media page to see how often they post about their work.

Here’s a list of organisations helping KZN flood victims:

Abahlali baseMjondolo

Abahlali baseMjondolo has put out a plea for help.

Donations can be sent to:

Account name: Abahlali Basemjondolo Movement SA

Bank: Standard Bank

Account number: 62786238230

Reference: KZN Floods Relief

Gift of the Givers

In a Facebook post, Gift of the Givers said “hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and [nappies] are the initial requirements for those in low-lying areas who have lost their material possessions. Food parcels, school uniforms and stationery will be provided where the need arises, building material will be considered as well as repairs to damaged school infrastructure”.

Account details:

Gift of the Givers

Bank: Standard Bank

Account number: 052137228

Reference: KZN Floods

Send the deposit slip to [email protected] for a formal acknowledgement and request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.

Church Alliance for Social Transformation Trust (CAST)

CAST is an NGO that has been around for 13 years. Through partner churches, CAST is raising funds to feed the communities they operate in and to also provide other essentials such as blankets, clothing and hygiene products for adults and children.

Account details: CAST Trust

Bank: FNB

Account number: 62762010248

Branch code: 250655

Reference: Relief and your name

International donors can donate by using the QR code here.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is also assisting flood victims with food and clothing. In a statement on Thursday, the organisation said that it’s sourcing funds and is hoping to use at least R10,000 to feed and clothe people by the end of the day.

Account details:

Bank: FNB

Branch: Braamfontein

Branch code: 251905

Account name: Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal

Account number: 50540087604

Reference: Your name and KZN floods.

Hope SA

The NGO Hope SA is asking for baby food, nappies, toiletries, hygiene products, clothes, blankets and non-perishable food. Goods can be dropped off in Durban at Roti & Chai or at Jacobs. In Johannesburg, donations can be dropped off at the Mimmos in Midway Mews, Midrand.

If you’d prefer a volunteer in these areas to fetch the items from you, call Namritha Sivsanker from the organisation on 079 387 1716.

Account details:

Hope SA Foundation

Bank: FNB

Account number: 62885810575

Reference: Your name and contact number

CityHope Disaster Relief

CityHope Disaster Relief aims to support 2,000 families with blankets, mattresses, food and hygiene parcels. They also aim to help those affected with home and school rehabilitation projects.

Account details:

CityHope Trust

Bank: Standard Bank

Account number: 250793210

SPCA Durban

The SPCA in Durban is asking for blankets and pet food.

Account details: SPCA Durban

Bank: FNB

Account number: 62238932893

Supermarkets

Supermarkets are helping by sending mobile soup kitchens to affected areas and by arranging donation boxes at their stores.

District disaster management centres

You can contact district disaster management centres as well.

#KZNFloods | *Useful numbers below* Residents can contact district disaster management centres nearest to them : pic.twitter.com/V5E8hVu8ic — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) April 12, 2022

Note: This is just a sample of organisations working to assist. Please consult your local charity, church, mosque or other fellowship or community network to find out what is being done to assist. DM