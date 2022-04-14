PROVINCIAL DISASTER
Here’s how you can help those affected by the KZN floods
The flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has left thousands of people distraught and displaced. NGOs are working to provide flood victims with food, clothing and other essentials.
Thousands of families in KwaZulu-Natal are destitute. With the death toll already at just over 300, flood victims are not only mourning the loss of their loved ones, they are also faced with devastation to homes, roads and other infrastructure.
Various organisations are appealing for food, clothing and other donations to help flood victims.
Do your research
But before donating to any organisation, do your research. Check that it is registered by asking for the organisation’s non-profit, public benefit and SA Revenue Service clearance certificates.
You can also look at the organisation’s social media page to see how often they post about their work.
Here’s a list of organisations helping KZN flood victims:
Abahlali baseMjondolo
Abahlali baseMjondolo has put out a plea for help.
Donations can be sent to:
Account name: Abahlali Basemjondolo Movement SA
Bank: Standard Bank
Account number: 62786238230
Reference: KZN Floods Relief
Gift of the Givers
In a Facebook post, Gift of the Givers said “hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and [nappies] are the initial requirements for those in low-lying areas who have lost their material possessions. Food parcels, school uniforms and stationery will be provided where the need arises, building material will be considered as well as repairs to damaged school infrastructure”.
Account details:
Gift of the Givers
Bank: Standard Bank
Account number: 052137228
Reference: KZN Floods
Send the deposit slip to [email protected] for a formal acknowledgement and request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.
Church Alliance for Social Transformation Trust (CAST)
CAST is an NGO that has been around for 13 years. Through partner churches, CAST is raising funds to feed the communities they operate in and to also provide other essentials such as blankets, clothing and hygiene products for adults and children.
Account details: CAST Trust
Bank: FNB
Account number: 62762010248
Branch code: 250655
Reference: Relief and your name
International donors can donate by using the QR code here.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is also assisting flood victims with food and clothing. In a statement on Thursday, the organisation said that it’s sourcing funds and is hoping to use at least R10,000 to feed and clothe people by the end of the day.
Account details:
Bank: FNB
Branch: Braamfontein
Branch code: 251905
Account name: Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal
Account number: 50540087604
Reference: Your name and KZN floods.
Hope SA
The NGO Hope SA is asking for baby food, nappies, toiletries, hygiene products, clothes, blankets and non-perishable food. Goods can be dropped off in Durban at Roti & Chai or at Jacobs. In Johannesburg, donations can be dropped off at the Mimmos in Midway Mews, Midrand.
If you’d prefer a volunteer in these areas to fetch the items from you, call Namritha Sivsanker from the organisation on 079 387 1716.
Account details:
Hope SA Foundation
Bank: FNB
Account number: 62885810575
Reference: Your name and contact number
CityHope Disaster Relief
CityHope Disaster Relief aims to support 2,000 families with blankets, mattresses, food and hygiene parcels. They also aim to help those affected with home and school rehabilitation projects.
Account details:
CityHope Trust
Bank: Standard Bank
Account number: 250793210
SPCA Durban
The SPCA in Durban is asking for blankets and pet food.
Account details: SPCA Durban
Bank: FNB
Account number: 62238932893
Supermarkets
Supermarkets are helping by sending mobile soup kitchens to affected areas and by arranging donation boxes at their stores.
District disaster management centres
You can contact district disaster management centres as well.
#KZNFloods | *Useful numbers below*
Residents can contact district disaster management centres nearest to them : pic.twitter.com/V5E8hVu8ic
— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) April 12, 2022
Note: This is just a sample of organisations working to assist. Please consult your local charity, church, mosque or other fellowship or community network to find out what is being done to assist. DM
