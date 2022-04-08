Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 14 of 2022

Ukrainian volunteers Anton and Nastia celebrate their wedding amid the Russian invasion in front of shelled building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 03 April 2022. The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, has witnessed repeated airstrikes from Russian forces. EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY
By Maverick Life Editors
08 Apr 2022
0

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

People attend the Tarawih prayers inside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque ahead of the start of the holy month of Ramadan on April 01, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. “Tarawih” prayers (evening prayers during the holy month of Ramadan), are returning to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia mosque for the first time in 88 years. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Indonesian Muslims perform a Rukyatul Hilal to observe the new crescent moon, which determines the start of Ramadan at Al-Mabrur mosque on April 01, 2022 in Surabaya, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
Children and their parents gather to see the traditional canon firing, an event that marks the beginning of the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan, at a hill above Sarajevo on April 1, 2022 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Damir Sagolj/Getty Images)
A Muslim man prays at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque on April 02, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
(L-R) Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, and daughter Yolanda Renee King, participate in a vigil at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on April 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. The vigil marks the 54th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the U.S. Senate confirmed her to be the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Damaged National flags flutter in the wind on a cemetry of Chernihiv city which was blocked by Russian troops for a long time, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. Some cities and villages had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces and now people try to restore normal life there. EPA-EFE/STR
A member of the Ukrainian army stands next to a mass grave in front of an Orthodox church, in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. Hundreds of tortured and killed civilians have been found in Bucha and other parts of the Kyiv region after the Russian army retreated from those areas. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT
A woman stand with dogs next to destroyed houses, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Residents walk past destroyed Russian military machinery on the street, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Debris of a rocket missile on the field near Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. Some cities and villages had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces and now people try to restore normal life there. On 24 February, EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A protester holds up her hands symbolically bound in reference to the bound and murdered civilians of the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv during a demonstration against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on April 06, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Protest leaders called for a full embargo against Russia and an end to civilian deaths in the war.  (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Protesters, most of them Ukrainians and many of them refugees, lie down during a demonstration to symbolise the murdered civilians of the current Russian war in Ukraine as the Chancellery stands behind on April 06, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Relatives of Ukrainian servicemen killed in action attend their funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS
Riot police secure the area around the Russian embassy after a car rammed into the gate of the embassy early in the morning in Bucharest, Romania, 06 April 2022. A man has died after he rammed his car into the Russian embassy early 06 April, according to a statement by Bucharest?s police. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
A Kyrgyz girl at her father’s grave during a commemoration ceremony at the ‘Ata-Beyit’ memorial complex for the victims of the 2010 violent revolt against the government, during the revolt’s 12th anniversary, about 20 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 07 April 2022. Anti-government protests in Kyrgyzstan culminating in violent clashes in Bishkek, on 07 April 2010, left dozens of people killed and hundreds wounded and forcing then president Kurmanbek Bakiyev to flee. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
French street artist Jaeraymie pastes elections posters depicting caricatures of French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and French former President Francois Hollande (R) in the streets of Paris, France, 06 April 2022. Jaeraymie says he caricatures French Presidential candidates who stigmatized a social group of people with words or actions. The first round of the French presidential election will take place on 10 April and the second round on 24 April. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
French street artist Jaeraymie pastes elections posters depicting caricatures of French far right candidate Marine Le Pen (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) in the streets of Paris, France, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Dancers from the National Ballet of Cuba(BNC) participate in a rehearsal of ‘La hora novena,’ by British choreographer Gemma Bond, at a studio in Havana, Cuba, 05 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa
Dancers from the National Ballet of Cuba(BNC) participate in a rehearsal of ‘La hora novena,’ by British choreographer Gemma Bond, at a studio in Havana, Cuba, 05 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa
Visitors walk past Nemophila (or baby blue eyes) flowers at Hibiya Park in central Tokyo, Japan, 07 April 2022. In early 1900s, the Hibiya park was created as an ?urban Western-style park?, the first of its kind in Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the World Press Photo of the Year 2022 by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken, for The New York Times, depicting a red dress along a highway that signifies the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, 19 June 2021 (issued 07 April 2022). Red dresses are also used to signify the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Red dresses hung on crosses along a roadside commemorate children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, an institution created to assimilate Indigenous children, following the detection of as many as 215 unmarked graves, Kamloops, British Columbia, 19 June 2021. EPA-EFE/AMBER BRACKEN / WORLD PRESS PHOTO FOUNDATION
A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows one for four images of the World Press Photo Story of the Year 2022 by Australian photographer Matthew Abbott, for National Geographic / Panos Pictures, depicting Indigenous Australians strategically burning land in a practice known as cool burning, in which fires move slowly, burn only the undergrowth, and remove the build-up of fuel that feeds bigger blazes in West Arnhem Land, Australia, 22 July 2021 (issued 07 April 2022). For tens of thousands of years, Aboriginal people – the oldest continuous culture on earth – have been strategically burning the country to manage the landscape and to prevent out of control fires. At the end of the wet season, there’s a period of time where this prescribed burning takes place. The Nawarddeken people of West Arnhem Land, Australia, have been practicing controlled cool burns for tens of thousands of years and see fire as a tool to manage their 1.39 million hectare homeland. Warddeken rangers combine traditional knowledge with contemporary technologies to prevent wildfires, thereby decreasing climate-heating CO2. EPA-EFE/Matthew Abbott/ AMBER BRACKEN / WORLD PRESS PHOTO FOUNDATION. DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted