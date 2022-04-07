Covid-19

COVID-19

Spain to mostly ditch indoor mask wearing from April 20

A child hugs clown Aspirino before receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at a medical center in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 22 January 2021 (issued on 23 January). Clowns of the non-profit medical association Medical Smile accompanied the children who got the vaccine this weekend. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA
By Reuters
07 Apr 2022
0

MADRID, April 6 (Reuters) - Spain will lift a requirement to wear face masks indoors except on public transport and in hospitals and retirement homes from April 20, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday.

Since the Omicron variant of the coronavirus drove up infections to record highs in January the caseload has receded sharply and Covid-19 patients now account for just 3.5% of hospital occupation.

She said advisers have recommended lifting the obligation after the Easter long weekend.

Spain stopped mandatory outdoor mask use in early February but a significant number of Spaniards still choose to wear one in crowded areas. “A recommendation to wear masks responsibly will be issued when there are gatherings of people,” she said.

On Tuesday, Spain’s two week Covid-19 infection rate among over 60-year olds – the only age group for which the government publishes data – stood at 426 cases per 100,000 people, roughly the same as a month earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted