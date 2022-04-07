Maverick Citizen, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), recently launched a photography project, ‘COVID through a youth lens’, which will focus on the experience of living through the pandemic as a young person. Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 are invited to submit three photos representing their pandemic years. (Photo: iStock)

Amid the chaos that comes with disease, conflict and political manoeuvring, it is often all too easy to miss the voices and contributions of young people.

With that in mind, Maverick Citizen, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), recently launched a photography project — “Covid through a youth lens” — which will focus on the experience of living through the pandemic as a young person.

The project was launched on 25 March, marking two years since the first hard lockdown began in South Africa, according to a Unicef press release on the venture.

In that time, children and young people have suffered the loss of family members and mentors to Covid-19, as well as the disruption of education and health services. Some have faced violence in their homes and communities. Many have been isolated from their friends and support structures.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the mental and physical wellbeing of children. This photography project will visualise the lived experiences of children and young people during the pandemic years, through their eyes,” said Toby Fricker, chief of communication and partnerships for Unicef South Africa.

“With children and young people at its core, the images will also show how children and young people are actively engaging in the Covid recovery, to build a safer, fairer and better South Africa for every child — for every one.”

People between the ages of 15 and 24 are invited to submit three images for “Covid through a youth lens”. The photos must be accompanied by three-line captions explaining why they were chosen and how they represent the participant’s pandemic years. The call for submissions will end on 1 May.

The photos will be judged by a team made up of a renowned photographer, a member of Unicef South Africa and a member of Maverick Citizen. Ten winners will be selected.

The winners will have the opportunity to attend a photo workshop led by the project photographer. During the workshop, the participants will produce more photographs capturing the active role that children and young people are playing in the recovery from the pandemic.

On 20 November, World Children’s Day, an exhibition and book will be launched, providing insight into how children and young people were affected by the pandemic, as well as how they are actively participating in the country’s recovery.

Those wishing to take part in the photo project can send their submissions to [email protected]. MC