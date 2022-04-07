After his initial tweet announcing the sale, Estavi followed up with another promising to donate 50% of the proceeds to the charity GiveDirectly, which gives cash to people living in poverty, and which Dorsey had said he’d supported after the first sale of the NFT.

Dorsey responded on Twitter: “why not 99% of it?” He directed his response to Estavi, GiveDirectly and Tesla Inc. founder (and recent Twitter board member) Elon Musk.

Twitter’s stock rallied 27% on Monday after news broke that Musk had taken a 9.2% stake in the company. A day later, Twitter appointed him to its board of directors. Dorsey stepped down as Twitter’s CEO in November.