Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Chinese Pharma Firm Kintor Surges 229% After Saying Its Drug Reduces Covid Deaths

A man undergoes a quick Covid-19 test during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, 29 September 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)
By Georgina
06 Apr 2022
0

Chinese drug maker Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. soared in Hong Kong after saying its pill was highly effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or deaths related to Covid-19, raising the prospect of a first homegrown antiviral treatment.  

Shares were up 141% as of 11:06 a.m. local time after earlier surging as much as 229%, the biggest jump since the company’s Hong Kong listing in mid-2020. The stock was also the best performer on the the Hang Seng Composite Index, which slid 1.6%.

The drug, proxalutamide, cut the risk of hospitalization or deaths by 50% to 100% as compared to a controlled group, depending on the days of treatment, Suzhou-based Kintor said in an exchange statement, citing data from its latest U.S. clinical trial. Effectiveness was better for high-risk groups, the firm added, reducing hospitalization and deaths by 100% among those aged 50 or above with obesity.

Kintor jumps as much as 229% in Hong Kong

Read more: China Drugmaker’s 580% Surge Has Analysts Wanting More 

If results hold, the drug would become the first Covid-19 antiviral oral drug developed by a Chinese firm, adding to antiviral treatments available from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co Inc. China approved Pfizer’s Paxlovid in February and has been using it to treat patients in the current outbreak as daily cases exceed 20,000 this week amid omicron’s spread in Shanghai.

Kintor shares surged more than 600% between January and August last year, as traders bet on a potential commercial windfall of an oral Covid treatmen. Shares then plunged in the fourth quarter due to failed clinical tests and the launch of Covid pills by overseas competitors.

The company’s trading volume in the first hour of Wednesday trading is more than 400% of its 3-month full-day average. Its current price is 22% higher than the average target of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted