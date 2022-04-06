The drug, proxalutamide, cut the risk of hospitalization or deaths by 50% to 100% as compared to a controlled group, depending on the days of treatment, Suzhou-based Kintor said in an exchange statement, citing data from its latest U.S. clinical trial. Effectiveness was better for high-risk groups, the firm added, reducing hospitalization and deaths by 100% among those aged 50 or above with obesity.

If results hold, the drug would become the first Covid-19 antiviral oral drug developed by a Chinese firm, adding to antiviral treatments available from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co Inc. China approved Pfizer’s Paxlovid in February and has been using it to treat patients in the current outbreak as daily cases exceed 20,000 this week amid omicron’s spread in Shanghai.

Kintor shares surged more than 600% between January and August last year, as traders bet on a potential commercial windfall of an oral Covid treatmen. Shares then plunged in the fourth quarter due to failed clinical tests and the launch of Covid pills by overseas competitors.

The company’s trading volume in the first hour of Wednesday trading is more than 400% of its 3-month full-day average. Its current price is 22% higher than the average target of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.