Our World in Pictures: Week 13 of 2022

A person participates in a demonstration for the rights of the LGBT+ community, in Caracas, Venezuela, 31 March 2022. In Venezuela, there is no 'legislation or public policies that guarantee the rights of LGBTI people' according to the latest Amnesty International report, published this week. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
By Maverick Life Editors
01 Apr 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Guests attend ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ to celebrate the second season of the Netflix series, Bridgerton, with an exclusive gathering of Johannesburg’s elite, the sophisticated tastemakers and beautiful people who make up the city’s glitterati, at the Inanda Club on March 26, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images for Netflix)
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi parading as Queen Charlotte, Connie Ferguson and Ayanda Ncwane at the Bridgerton Affair at Inanda Club on March 26, 2022 in Johannesburg,  (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Two dancers look through the curtain during a rehearsal as Blackpool Tower Circus prepares to reopen following £1 Million renovations on March 28, 2022 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
Mali Morgan of Clwb Cymru competes on the balance beam during day four of the 2022 Gymnastics British Championships at M&S Bank Arena on March 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Members of the trans community and non-binary people carry out the activity ‘A Transcolective Shout’ at the Monument to the Revolution in Mexico City, Mexico, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
Chihuahuas pose at a booth at the ‘Interpets’ international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, 31 March 2022. Interpets is the leading fair for pet-related products and services in Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
An air tanker drops slurry on the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. The wildfire, which has forced almost 20,000 people to evacuate their homes, started just a few miles away from where the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in December. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Amitai Beh, 6, watches the NCAR Fire through binoculars on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Plume of smoke billows from the site of fire that broke out at Souk al-Mubarakiya market in Kuwait City, Kuwait, 31 March 2022. Kuwaiti fire forces said fire brigades are trying to extinguish the hugs fire that broke out at the market. No reports on casualties or the cause of fire were announced yet. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM
A firefighter tries to extinguish fire that broke out at Souk al-Mubarakiya market in Kuwait City, Kuwait, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM
Smoke pours from a fire at an industrial facility after Russian military attack in the area on March 26, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian soldier looks at a destroyed Russian helicopter, with the letter ‘Z’, the Russian invasion symbol, in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Mala Rohan village, near Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, 31 March 2022.  EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A body of a dead Russian soldier, who died during fights, lies in a yard in the Mala Rohan village, near Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, 31 March 2022.  EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Relatives react during the funeral ceremony of Ukrainian servicemen who died amid the Russian invasion, in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS
A destroyed Russian tank, with the letter ?Z?, the Russian invasion symbol, next to damaged houses in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Mala Rohan village, near Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Local citizen Oleksandr Isman (49) creates his Rock Garden in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine, 31 March 2022. because it pleases and calms him, Isman comes to the beach every day for his creations. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO
Local citizen Oleksandr Isman (49) creates his Rock Garden in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO
Taliban attend a ceremony to hoist the largest flag and emblem of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Taliban attend a ceremony to hoist the largest flag and emblem of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Taliban attend a ceremony to hoist the largest flag and emblem of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
The Superyacht Phi, which was seized by UK government, at Canary Wharf on March 29, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Lanfranco Dettori jockey of Country Grammer wins the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty/ Gallo for her help in the selection of these images. DM/ ML

