epaselect epa08816640 Tiger Woods of the US hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 12 November 2020. After being delayed seven months by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament is being held without patrons 12 November through 15 November. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Woods reportedly flew to Augusta and walked the course with his son, Charlie, and Justin Thomas. It was his first practice round at Augusta since suffering major injuries to his right leg in a car accident nearly 14 months ago.

If the 15-time major champion does play in the Masters, BetMGM set 11 “Tiger Woods Specials.”

–To finish in Top 5: +1400

–To finish in Top 10: +550

–To finish in Top 20: +300

–To lead after 1st Round: +5000

–Top 5 after 1st Round: +1200

–Top 10 after 1st Round: +500

–Top 20 after 1st Round: +275

–To miss the cut: -250

–To make the cut: +175

–To shoot 70 or lower in all 4 rounds: +4000

–To play in final group in final round: +2200

Woods, 46, is being offered at +5000 by BetMGM to win the tournament – the same odds as former major champions Patrick Reed, Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson, and ahead of two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (+6600).

Woods is being offered at +4000 by DraftKings and +6600 by PointsBet.

Last week, Woods’ name appeared in the field for the April 7-10 Masters on the golf tournament’s official website.

Woods has said that he intends to return to the PGA Tour, however he has declined to provide a specific timetable.

“You’ll see me on the PGA Tour, I just don’t know when,” Woods told CBS’ Jim Nantz at the Genesis Invitational last month. “I’d love to tell you that I’ll be playing next week, but I don’t know when.

“It’s frustrating in that sense, because I’ve been down this road before with my back when I didn’t know when I was going to come back. It’s hard, because it’s hard not to have goals out there — you know, ‘I want to play this event so I can set myself up for that mentally and physically and emotionally.’ I don’t have any of those dates in my head. I don’t know yet.”

SportsBetting.ag is offering odds on whether Woods will indeed tee it up next week: -250 that he will vs. +200 that he will not. The sportsbook said that indicates a 71.43 percent probability that Woods will at least tee off in the first round.

Offered at +5000 at SportsBetting.ag, the sportsbook said Woods “easily” has drawn the most support of any player in the field with 12.8 percent of the outright winner handle.