The program will address transparency in debt management and the natural resource sector, the IMF said.

The deal is a landmark for the IMF and Mozambique after relations soured in 2016, when the government owned up to about $1.2 billion of government-guaranteed loans that it had failed to disclose to the fund under the terms of their then agreement. In the aftermath of what became known as the hidden debt scandal, the nation has struggled to rebound economically.

An Islamic State-linked insurgency in the north of the southeast African nation has also weighed on its economic revival and prompted TotalEnergies SE last year to halt its $20 billion project to extract and export natural gas, which would have been the biggest private investment yet in Africa.

The funds will be used to support sustainable, inclusive economic growth and long-term macroeconomic stability, in the world’s third poorest country measured by gross domestic production per capita, IMF said.

“In recent years the Mozambican economy has been hit by a series of severe shocks that risk intensifying vulnerabilities and worsening socioeconomic conditions,” said Alvaro Piris, who led a visit from IMF that ended March 22. “Devastating terrorist attacks in the north of the country have displaced more than 800,000 people and delayed the development of liquefied natural gas projects.”