Newsdeck

Rail attack

At least 7 dead after suspected bandits attack train in northern Nigeria

Railway workers work on a train coach on a track at the Nigerian Railway compound in Ebute Metta district in Lagos, Nigeria, 17 February 2022. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE
By Reuters
29 Mar 2022
0

KADUNA, Nigeria, March 29 (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed and several were missing after suspected bandits attacked a passenger train headed to the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna from the capital Abuja on Monday night, a passenger and a security source said.

Suspected bandits blew rail tracks and exchanged fire with security officials aboard the train, the second such incident since October that highlights growing insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said in a statement on Tuesday it had temporarily suspended services on the Abuja-Kaduna route following the attack, which took place some 30 minutes from Kaduna.

Two NRC workers and five security personnel were killed when gunmen opened fire on the train, a passenger and member of Kaduna’s security service told Reuters.

A Kaduna police spokesman did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

Kaduna security services were expected to hold a media briefing media later on Tuesday, local television stations reported.

Kaduna-based journalist Yusuf Atta said his mother and sister were on the train and were not accounted for as of Tuesday morning.

Most of the more than 900 passengers were taken from the scene of the attack on buses to Kaduna as deployed security forces kept watch on the train, relatives of the passengers told Reuters.

An unknown number of passengers were injured and receiving treatment at a local hospital, Kaduna state internal security ministry said.

By Garba Muhammad.

(Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted