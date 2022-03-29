"Hunter 3". LEFONDO, BOENDE DISTRICT, TSHUPA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, 25 APRIL, 2021: Bushmeat hunter Arthur Bengo, 28, sits for a portrait in the early morning outside his village of Lefondo, about 30kms outside of Boende town. The scars on Arthur’s face are what remains from an attack of monkeypox, a virulent zoonotic disease carried in certain monkeys and rodents that can be devastating when passed to humans. Arthur says he shot a monkey and noticed that it did not seem to be doing well. He ate a third of the primate and took the other two thirds back to his family. By the time he arrived he was not feeling well and advised his family to throw away the remains of the monkey. The next day Arthur started to see the tell-tale lesions that accompany monkeypox appear on his body. He developed a high temperature, became very sensitive to noise and could not sleep for more than two months. The only relief he could get from the lesions was cool water and that was always very temporary. Arthur was fortunate that he recognised the signs of monkeypox and went to the nearest health center where he was immediately given penicillin. It took Arthur three months to recover but his scars are still evident. A number of people in his village die of monkeypox every year, it is particularly dangerous to young children who often do not survive. The more remote the village, the less the chances for people who contract monkeypox. This can be very challenging in areas where food is scarce and education is low. This is a series of bushmeat hunter portraits taken in Guyana, Gabon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo. These men are seen in an age-old act, bringing animals they have hunted back to their villages. Some of these men are hunting for other, wealthier men who have employed them, others are hunting for their families. In all cases, very little of what they hunted was consumed in the village. Bushmeat commands a high price, which increases as it gets to major cities. These days, hunting of this kind is almost always about an economy of supply and demand. © Brent Stirton, South Africa, Finalist, Professional, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards