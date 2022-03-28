Rock made a joke about the hairstyle of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith that referenced the movie “G.I. Jane” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.
Smith, who is nominated for best actor for “King Richard,” walked on stage and slapped Rock in what at first appeared to be a scripted joke. But the mood turned somber moments later when Smith, back in his seat, shouted back, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”
