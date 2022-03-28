epa09854817 US actor Will Smith (R) swings at US actor Chris Rock during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Rock made a joke about the hairstyle of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith that referenced the movie “G.I. Jane” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith, who is nominated for best actor for “King Richard,” walked on stage and slapped Rock in what at first appeared to be a scripted joke. But the mood turned somber moments later when Smith, back in his seat, shouted back, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”