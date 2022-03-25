Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 12 of 2022

Stella Moris, the partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, is photographed in her Vivienne Westwood designed wedding dress before driving to Belmarsh Prison where she is due to marry Julian Assange, at a hotel in London on March 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dylan Martinez-Pool/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Mar 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Cape Town Carnival Hatfield Street Hub on March 19, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Hatfield Street Hub Mountain of memories is a place of hope and transformation. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Cape Town Carnival National Gallery Hub on March 19, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. National Gallery Hub Cultural roots is a statuesque float, adorned in rich colours and uniquely South African design, such as the bulls horn motif, stands tall at the top of a wide flight of stairs. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Cape Town Carnival National Gallery Hub on March 19, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Dancers perform ahead of the round three NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Cronulla Sharks at WIN Stadium on March 24, 2022 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Law students from Southern University Law Center traveled from Baton Rouge, LA, to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) rubs his eyes as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questions U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A woman watches the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 25 March 2022. According to South Korea’s national defense ministry on 25 March, North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) named Hwasongho-17 on 24 March. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (C), general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, Jang Chang-ha (L rear), Chief of the North’s Academy of National Defense, and Kim Jong-sik (R), the Deputy Director of the Munitions Industry Department, react during the test-launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-17 of the DPRK strategic forces that was conducted on 24 March 2022 (issued 25 March 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA
Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross and Ukrainian aid worker Zhenya Dove stand together during the Scottish Conservative Party conference on March 18, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Photo by Michal Wachucik/Getty Images)
Liudmyla, the mother of a Ukrainian serviceman Vladyslav Buvalkin, 42, who was killed in action, and his son, Daniil, 11, comfort each other after the funeral on March 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)
People gather at Grand Central Station for a “Save Mariupol rally on March 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Tatiana Rurak kneels as she holds her daughter, Oleksandra Rurak, as they watch Ukrainian military members carry the casket of her husband Volodymy Rurak into the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul for his funeral on March 25, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Sophia, aged 1, lies on a piece of luggage as she and her mother wait for the train to Poland at the main train station on March 23, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Her mother said they fled from the city of Dnipr.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Sean Penn leaves the city hall after signing a humanitarian contract with the Mayor of Krakow, Jacek Majchrowski on March 23, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. Sean Penn founded the CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) foundation in 2010 to help the victims of the Haiti earthquake, and it is now assisting Ukrainian refugees in Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
The security council takes a moment of silence in memory of Madeleine Albright the Former United States Secretary of State at the United Nations Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters on March 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Body bags are assembled on the National Mall by gun control activist group March For Our Lives on March 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group arranged 1,100 body bags to spell out the words “thoughts and prayers,” to mark the four-year anniversary of the student-led demonstration in the streets of Washington after the Parkland school shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
An empty thoroughfare in the Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. China’s worst Covid outbreak in more than two years continues to fester, with daily infections nearing 5,000 today. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A general view of taxis gathered in Zonnebloem on March 24, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that SAPS is allowing the taxi strike to proceed, despite permission for the march being withdrawn. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Swarms of locust hit between the town of Steytleville and Wolwefontein on March 24, 2022 in Steytleville, South Africa. It is reported that the swarm stretched over 30 kms near Kleinpoort. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)
Goats graze in the garbage, backdropped by the Sasol Ltd. Secunda coal-to-liquids plant in Mpumalanga, South Africa on Monday, March 21, 2022.  Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An overturned vehicle amid destroyed homes following a tornado in Arabi, Louisiana, U.S., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A tornado touched down in the New Orleans area passing through the city and killing at least one person, heavily damaging homes, knocking out power and prompting a search for residents who may be trapped, reports The New York Times. Photographer: Bryan Tarnowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meet volunteers at the Superstars cafe where they met local businesses and members of the community during their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on March 22, 2022 in in Cookstown in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Liam McBurney – Pool/Getty Images)
The vandalised statue of Louis Botha outside Parliament on March 17, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Women attempt to rip the shirt off a man during Huranga celebrations on March 19, 2022 at the Dauji Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India. Huranga, which takes place a day after Holi – the festival of colors, takes place in a temple courtyard. Women playfully try to tear off the clothes of men as part of the festival, as the whole crowd gets inundated with colored powders and water. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
A woman poses for a photograph with the blossom-covered trees in Regent’s Park on March 24, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
General views of the Metaverse Fashion Week on March 24, 2022 . The Metaverse Fashion Week MVFW is hosted by Decentraland virtual world and is the first experimental virtual fashion week. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A guest takes a photo during Christie’s announcement that they will offer Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn painting of Marilyn Monroe at Christie’s on March 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty/ Gallo for her help in the selection of these images. DM/ ML

