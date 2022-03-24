Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) addresses Sweden's parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, 24 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/PAUL WENNERHOLM SWEDEN OUT

Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelensky said Ukraine needed fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defence to repel Russian troops as the war enters its second month.

“I am sure you understand that Russia has no intention of stopping in Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video address that was released by the Ukrainian presidency.

“It wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure.”

While NATO is expected to step up support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will not send troops or planes to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he was grateful for the support Ukraine had received from individual NATO member states.

“But NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people,” he said. “It feels like we’re in the grey zone between the West and Russia, but we’re protecting all our and your shared values.”

“The alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation by giving us all the weapons we need.” DM/Reuters

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)