Defend Truth

Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s president asks Nato for more military support against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) addresses Sweden's parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, 24 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/PAUL WENNERHOLM SWEDEN OUT
By Reuters
24 Mar 2022
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to Nato leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland.

Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defence to repel Russian troops as the war enters its second month.

“I am sure you understand that Russia has no intention of stopping in Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said in a video address that was released by the Ukrainian presidency.

“It wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure.”

While NATO is expected to step up support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will not send troops or planes to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he was grateful for the support Ukraine had received from individual NATO member states.

“But NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people,” he said. “It feels like we’re in the grey zone between the West and Russia, but we’re protecting all our and your shared values.”

“The alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation by giving us all the weapons we need.”

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted