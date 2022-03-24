Hundreds of protestors at the taxi associations CATA and CODETA march from Hanover Street to the Provincial Legislature on March 24, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. They are marching to the office of the Premier to present a set of grievances regarding impoundments of taxis, unfair requirements for the releasing of impounded vehicles and other issues affecting the taxi industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Traffic on some of Cape Town’s major roads was brought to a standstill and there were incidents of violence on Thursday morning as a result of a strike organised by the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta).

The associations had been granted permission to march to the provincial legislature to hand over a memorandum of grievances including impoundment of taxis and unfair requirements for releasing them.

Incidents of violence broke out across the city.

As taxi drivers reportedly marched and drove in a large convoy along the N2 to Cape Town’s CBD, many commuters who rely on them were left to find other ways of getting to work and school.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed to GroundUp that buses and trucks had been stoned and torched by protesters on Thursday morning.

“As the circumstances surrounding the public violence incidents are being investigated by detectives, arrests are yet to be made. Heightened security measures will be maintained until we are satisfied that stability has been restored,” Swartbooi told GroundUp.

Golden Arrow Bus Service said in an alert to commuters on its Facebook page: “Unfortunately it has been a rough morning across Cape Town. There have been incidents targeting our buses and as such please be aware that we may have to make diversions and other difficult safety-related decisions.

“At present our Nyanga passengers should please be aware that we are operating from Nyanga SAPS.”

At 10.43am, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said a large group of taxi drivers had entered Cape Town’s CBD after “earlier blockading the N2 at various points”.

“The highway has been reopened at Spine Road, the R300 and Borcherds Quarry,” he said.

Smith said that while City officials were aware that the taxi associations had been granted permission to march, “the approved route was from Hanover Street to the Provincial Legislature in Wale Street”.

Smith condemned the other incidents of disruption: “The disruptions to traffic caused by the group is unwarranted and cannot be condoned; neither can the reports of intimidation and attacks on vehicles in the Nyanga area.”

Update from Alderman JP Smith The City’s Traffic Service advises that a large group of taxi drivers have entered the CBD after earlier blockading the N2 at various points. The highway has been reopened at Spine Road, the R300 and Borcherd’s Quarry.#CTNews #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/pNzIeqtq9B — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 24, 2022

At 10.30am, hundreds of taxi operators marched through the CBD to the provincial legislature on Wale Street to hand over their memorandum which demanded, among other things, that the City and law enforcement stop impounding their taxis, which had a “negative impact” on their livelihood.

“Law Enforcement should refrain from stopping our Minibus Taxis in the morning whilst ferrying people to work and also when they come back in the afternoon during peak hour time. Please be informed that these commuters have to report for duty in time and come back home in time,” read the memorandum.

At the legislature, the memorandum was handed over to and signed by the head of the Corporate Service Centre in the Department of the Premier, Andre Joemat.

The City said it would be recovering the cost of damages to infrastructure and private property from the organisers of the protest.

“The City will be recording the proceedings and any damage to infrastructure or private property will result in civil legal action against the march organisers, as has been the case in similar incidents in the past,” said Smith.

“While the march was meant to highlight the taxi associations’ grievances, the intimidation and destruction that have accompanied their actions this morning is counterproductive and completely unnecessary,” he added.

Last Friday, two Golden Arrow buses, two City of Cape Town vehicles and an Eskom vehicle were petrol-bombed in Nyanga and Philippi. Informal car taxi drivers, popularly known as amaphela, are accused of being behind the attacks as they were protesting against the impoundment of their cars by the traffic department. DM

Watch out for updates to this article later today.