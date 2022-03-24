Read: South Africa Mulls Stake in Lender as it Covets a State Bank

The South African Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it had opted for an initial public offering for African Bank after it failed to identify suitable investors to buy its 50% shareholding.

The central bank, the Government Employees Pension Fund and six of the nation’s largest commercial lenders stepped in to save African Bank with an equity injection when its owner, African Bank Investments Ltd., went into administration in 2014.