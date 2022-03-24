Newsdeck

Somalia

Death toll from Somalia attack that killed lawmaker rises to 15

General view of Adan Abdulle International Airport in the aftermath of an attack by Al-Shabaab militants near its gate in Mogadishu, Somalia, 23 March 2022. According to Somali state television, security forces killed two militants attempting to burst into the Halane military base, located near the airport, hosting the African Union (AMISOM) peacekeeping forces, the United Nations personnel and other international organizations. Two AMISOM forces were reportedly injured. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
By Reuters
24 Mar 2022
0

MOGADISHU, March 24 (Reuters) - The death toll from Wednesday's attack in central Somalia in which a parliamentary election candidate was killed has risen to 15, state-run television said.

Amina Mohamed, a vocal critic of the government, was killed by a suicide bomber in the city of Beledweyne, around 300 km (185 miles) north of Mogadishu, witnesses and relatives said.

“Police in #Beledweyne town launched operations to secure the town after terrorist suicide bombings had killed 15 people last night,” state-run Somali National Television said on its Twitter account.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Somalia is conducting parliamentary elections in an indirect process that involves clan elders picking the 275 members of the lower house, who then choose a new president on a date yet to be fixed.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said Wednesday’s killings were aimed at disrupting the elections.

Data from the election commission shows that the election of 246 lawmakers has so far been completed, ahead of an April 15 deadline.

(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted