Film edited by Malibongwe Tyilo
Join Maverick Citizen journalist Zukiswa Pikoli in conversation with independent health journalist and editor Laura Lopez Gonzalez and Makoma Bopape, lecturer at the University of Limpopo, Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics for a Food Justice live webinar on Thursday 24 March at 12pm.
Ultra-processed foods, typically high in salt and sugar, are driving epidemics of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension across the world. Today, illnesses like these are the leading causes of natural death in South Africa. Awash in more processed food than ever before, an increasing number of countries such as Mexico, Peru and Chile have turned to new kinds of warning labels on food to help people make better choices at the till — and it’s working. Now, South African scientists say it’s time to do the same here. Could it work? Register here.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet