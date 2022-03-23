Newsdeck

NUKE WAR PROSPECTS

Kremlin says Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. (Photo: EPA-EFE / SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL)
By Reuters
23 Mar 2022
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened, Tass news agency reported.

The comment, nearly four weeks after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, came amid Western concern that the conflict there could escalate into a nuclear war.

President Vladimir Putin last month ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert. In line with the order, Russia’s defence ministry said on February 28 that its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on enhanced combat duty, the Interfax news agency reported.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said on March 14: “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”

