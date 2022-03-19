Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 11 of 2022

Ukrainian refugees wave goodbye as they prepare to depart to Poland at the railway station in Lviv, western Ukraine, 15 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS
By Maverick Life Editors
19 Mar 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A woman watches a recorded feed of the Russian Channel One’s evening news broadcast TV show in which an employee enters Ostankino on-air TV studio with a poster reading ”No War. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here” in Moscow, Russia, 15 March 2022. The on-air protest was staged on 14 March by Marina Ovsyannikova, who worked as an editor. She was taken to the Ostankino police department. EPA-EFE/DSK
Footage of the war in Ukraine is displayed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the US Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the Capitol in Washington, USA, 16 March 2022. EPA-EFE/SCOTT APPLEWHITE / POOL
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)
People protesting against the ongoing war in Ukraine gather on March 13, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
A refugee mother rocks her baby as she rests in a tent at the Vysne Nemecke border crossing on March 15, 2022 in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Refugees from Mariupol sit in a bus crossing the Ukraine-Russia border at the border crossing point Veselo-Voznesenka in the Rostov region, Russia, 15 March 2022.  EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY
An old woman evacuated from Mariupol holds a cat on a bus on the Ukraine-Russia border at the border crossing point Veselo-Voznesenka in the Rostov region, Russia, 15 March 2022.  EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY
Mother of Oleh Yaschyshyn (center) cries during the funeral service for Oleh Yaschyshyn, Sergiy Melnyk, Rostyslav Romanchuk and Kyrylo Vyshyvany in Lychakivske cemetery on March 15, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
A woman stands by the debris of a building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES
A Romanian choreography instructor woman (L – foreground) directs the ballet dancers of the Bucharest National Opera and their refugee guests for a rehearsal session in Bucharest, Romania, 15 March 2022. The Bucharest National Opera joined the efforts to help artists who were victims of the war Russian-Ukrainian conflict, receiving seven refugee ballet dancers from Ukraine to Romania, who also began their study program.  EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT 
A destroyed building after shelling in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 15 March 2022. EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY
Ukrainian soldier Yaroslav stands over the coffin of his father, a member of the Ukrainian military who was killed in recent fighting on the outskirts of Kyiv during his funeral service on March 15, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Sleeping places prepared for refugees from different places of Ukraine at one of a theatre of Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, 16 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS
Children from Mariupol play in the temporary accommodation center for refugees on the basis of the ‘Zvezda’ boarding house in the Neklinovsky district of the Rostov region, Russia, 16 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY
A truck with Coca-Cola products on the street in front of the monument to Vladimir Lenin in Moscow, Russia, 16 March 2022. Coca-Cola announced the suspension of activities in Russia.  EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A displaced Yemeni woman sits outside a makeshift shelter at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 09 March 2022. The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to further increase food prices in war-ravaged Yemen, which relies on wheat exports from both Russia and Ukraine, pushing millions into hunger as humanitarian funding dries up.  EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court showing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) receiving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) ahead of a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 16 March 2022. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALJALOUD 
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a media interview at the Emirates Palace hotel on March 16, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Boris Johnson’s visit to the Middle East comes amid rocketing oil prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – Pool/Getty Images)
Thai Buddhist monks and a devotee pray to mark Buddhist Sabbath day at Wat Pho, the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 March 2022.  EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Staff members collect fallen books at a library in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, 17 March 2022. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake, shortly followed by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit northeastern Japan late 16 March provoking electricity shortage and a Shinkansen bullet train derailment. The Japan Meteorological Agency’s tsunami alert in the Pacific coast of the area was lifted early on 17 March. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
The Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train remains on the track after it derailed due to a strong earthquake in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, 17 March 2022.  EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
The Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train remains on the track after it derailed due to a strong earthquake in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, 17 March 2022. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS 
In an aerial view, the Ever Forward container ship is shown in the Chesapeake Bay after it ran aground near Baltimore March 16, 2022 in Pasadena, Maryland. The container ship is operated by the Evergreen Marine Corporation, a transportation company that also owns the Ever Given cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal last year. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) DM/ ML
