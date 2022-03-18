What is a perfect day in the Cape Winelands? In summer, it typically starts with an early-morning trot through lush green vineyards sporting plump bunches of soon-to-be wine… a taste of what’s to come. Then, the “wine-down” begins. A hearty breakfast with a coffee while the kids and dogs run about. Later on, friends might join in for a glass of wine and snacks while live tunes play in the background… It sounds like a fairy tale, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at the new Freedom Weekend Market just outside Paarl.

Enter the Freedom Weekend Market just outside Paarl, a beacon to freedom on the road that once saw our late President Nelson Mandela freed from prison. Not in the form of a museum or statue, but rather something much more refreshing – a family market. Here, on the lush lawn overlooking a few blocks of Winelands vineyard, you’ll find epicureans enjoying that perfect Winelands moment. Within only a year, it’s become Paarl’s favourite weekend watering hole.

The relatively new market is a so-called lockdown baby; an initiative of three Paarl moms – Tania Durr, Annelet Viljoen and Louise Human. “Our kids are all in the same school and during the lockdown, Tania and Annelet initially had the idea to create a space where people could meet up and breathe again. The market opened in October 2020, and I came on board a bit later,” Louise says.

“We wanted to make a home for small businesses that were hard hit by Covid,” she says. “Everyone was yearning for a place of gathering. More importantly, local entrepreneurs and small business owners really needed a platform to generate income after the lockdown and we felt that there was something we could create that would benefit all. From the get-go, the idea was to create a space for people that they could call their own.”

The idea took off like a wildfire and – being moms themselves – the trio knew from the get-go that the market space needed to be kid-friendly. Hence, a dedicated play area, enclosure with ponies and tractor rides around the grounds are some of the major drawcards. Well-behaved pets are also welcome and offer great entertainment for the little ones in themselves – all happily running about. This all amounts to a stress-free environment for adults to sip on a cold beer or glass of chilled white while keeping one eye on the tots and another on the views.

When it comes to food, the Freedom Weekend Market values quality over quantity. This isn’t a Christmas plate stuffed with 20 different dishes, rather a confidently curated fine dining dish. A firm favourite is Baconville with their gourmet burgers, salads and sandwiches. This Cape favourite specialises in – you guessed it – all things bacon and pork. At the Freedom Weekend Market, they serve a limited but banging menu. If you’re starving, go for the Pig Out burger. It consists of thick slices of juicy, plum-based pork belly that’s flame-grilled and tossed with an Asian-inspired slaw, all squished on a firm kitke bun. Or, for a sweet-savoury scenario, the Use It or Blues It! burger is made with a flame-grilled pure beef or chorizo patty and topped with bacon, chunks of gorgonzola cheese and green fig. Sign me up.

Right next door to Baconville is another favourite at the market – Fish & Calamari Stop. Here, locals Irene and James Waigh serve up simple fried seafood with favourites being calamari and chips, as well as fried fish and tempura prawns. Across from them, there’s an alternative fish option in the form of made-on-the-spot authentic sushi.

Market classics such as freshly squeezed fruit and veggie juices and candy-coated roasted nuts – best devoured warm from the roaster with a glass of buttery Chardonnay – have become Freedom Market staples. You can also buy fresh bakes and sweet treats to take home.

Honouring its Winelands location, ice-cold refreshments are served in style and in thin-edged glasses by the reWINEd bar in the centre of the large shed. Choose between a few cheerful wines from the region, as well as refreshing cocktails and mocktails. For beer lovers, Diesel and Dust Craft brews from Stellenbosch are served on tap and frosty cold.

There are new food vendors coming soon, including an Italian-inspired steak and pizza offering as well as a fresh and organic café serving hungry fitness enthusiasts who come for the weekly trail runs and stay for the vibe.

The large shed which houses Freedom Weekend Market is cleverly layed out with elevated cubbies from where traders can serve patrons. According to Louise, the building was earmarked to become a trampoline park, but when lockdown struck the tenant could not carry through his idea.

The women of the Freedom Weekend Market stepped up and requested to rent the shed for a market instead. It’s been a silver lining ever since, providing a hangout for Winelanders after a most harrowing lockdown, and giving entrepreneurs a chance to generate income in a beautiful and welcoming community hall. DM/TGIFood

Quick Info

The market is on the Wemmershoek road between Paarl and Franschhoek on the R301.

It is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am till 3pm with live music.

Planned holiday activities for kids include bath bomb making, knitting, clay moulding and painting. The gem scratch patch is open every weekend, where kids can search for gemstones and keep them.

There’s a trail run on the first Sunday of the month. It meanders through the adjacent vineyards and starts and ends at the market. Various other fitness events are also hosted at the market, including classes by Ripped Fitness Studio. Pilates classes will be starting soon.

The market borders other businesses in Freedom Village on the R301, including the bikers’ favourite Freedom 301 bar, Stompies wood and Mayflower Nursery.

See @Freedom Weekend Market on Facebook.

