WAR IN EUROPE

Ten articles to help you better understand Russia’s invasion of Ukraine… and where South Africa fits in

From top: Displaced Ukrainians make their way to a platform at Lviv-Holovnyi railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on 14 March 2022. (Photo: Kobi Wolf / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: EPA-EFE / THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL) | Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a residential apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi District on 15 March 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: Chris McGrath / Getty Images)
By Daily Maverick
18 Mar 2022
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is having a ripple effect around the world. Daily Maverick has put together 10 articles to help you better understand the reasons for the war, the fallout, and South Africa's place in all of it.

Putin’s failure of historic proportions to rewrite history

Somewhere, something is gonna blow: Your questions on Putin’s War answered, sorta

Et tu Cyril? Your Russian petticoat has been exposed

China holds the trump card for the ultimate survival of Putin’s Russia

SA faces growing inflation and food price spikes in wake of Russia-Ukraine war – two top economists

Cold war divisions and Soviet Union nostalgia may be clouding African nations’ attitudes to war in Ukraine

Stalingrad on the Dnieper – Putin could resort to use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, expert warns

What happens to SA’s debt and that of emerging markets if Russia defaults?

The monetary consequences of Vladimir Putin

For the editor-in-chief of Marie Claire Ukraine, there’s no glossing over the brutal reality of war

