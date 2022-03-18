Impendulo students won five medals during the Metro East trials and now qualify to play in the Western Cape trials. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)

Sidwell Mayekiso started the 2 Knights Chess Club in Khayelitsha in 2017. Living with a disability, he wanted to make a difference in the community by teaching children to play chess.

Now, five of his students are competing in the Western Cape provincial trials.

He hopes that one day one of his students will become a Grandmaster. DM

First published by GroundUp.