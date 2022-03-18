South Africa

Disabled chess coach hopes to inspire kids from one of Khayelitsha’s poorest schools to be a Grandmaster

Impendulo students won five medals during the Metro East trials and now qualify to play in the Western Cape trials. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)
By Ashraf Hendricks and Liezl Human
18 Mar 2022
Five of Sidwell Mayekiso's students at a no-fee school in Khayelitsha are competing in the Western Cape provincial trials.

Sidwell Mayekiso started the 2 Knights Chess Club in Khayelitsha in 2017. Living with a disability, he wanted to make a difference in the community by teaching children to play chess.

Now, five of his students are competing in the Western Cape provincial trials.

He hopes that one day one of his students will become a Grandmaster. DM

First published by GroundUp.

